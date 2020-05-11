Volunteer Hub: May 12-18

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the statewide shelter-in-place order, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations who still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. This week, we have devoted the entire Volunteer Hub Spotlight to the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County for their special Green Waste event. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Fire Safe Council of Nevada County

Free residential green waste collection volunteer

Cost for green waste removal remains a significant obstacle for property owners when it comes to fuels reduction. In response, the Fire Safe Council, partnering with the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, will provide free green waste removal to residents for a total of 18 days in May and June, in order to further reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire in the community.

During the Green Waste Event, the FSCNC will need volunteers at each collection site to coordinate traffic, collect participant information, track loads received using a tablet/iPad, answer questions, and perform an initial inspection to ensure invasive species (blackberry, Scotch broom, poison oak) are not in the loads of green waste. Each shift will be approximately four hours long, with one shift in the morning and one in the afternoon.

The collection will take place in Grass Valley, Penn Valley, and Alta Sierra on the following days: May 17-19, 24-26 and 31; June 1, 2, 7-9, 14-16 and 21-23.

Volunteers must be 18 or older (but can be 16 or 17 if attending with an adult). Special measures will be put in place to ensure this is a no-contact event, keeping volunteers safe from potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus. This includes training delivered via video conference, or via YouTube. Completion of a short quiz will be required after the training, as well.

If you’d like to help with the Green Waste Collection Event, express interest on the COVID-19 Opportunity page within the Volunteer Hub and the Fire Safe Council will be in touch with more details.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.