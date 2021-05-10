Volunteer Hub: May 10-16

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with volunteer positions that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. For this week’s Spotlight, we’ve selected just a few of the many opportunities we have to offer on the Volunteer Hub. For more information on this important opportunity, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

FIRE SAFE COUNCIL OF NEVADA COUNTY

2021 free residential green waste disposal

Nevada County Fire Safe Council is seeking volunteers for the 2021 free residential green waste disposal days in Grass Valley and Truckee. There are eight days (16 shifts) in Grass Valley and three days (6 shifts) in Truckee. Volunteers can sign up for both sites and multiple shifts if they like.

Grass Valley: Early shift — 6:45 to 11 a.m.; late shift — 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates available: Friday, May 21; Saturday, May 22; Sunday, May 23; Monday, May 24; Friday, June 11; Saturday, June 12; Sunday, June 13; Monday, June 14

Truckee: Early shift — 7:45 to 11 a.m.; late shift — 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates available: Friday, May 14 ; Friday, June 4; Friday, June 25

SIERRA ROOTS

Call master program

Make phone calls from the comfort of your home and make a huge difference in someone’s life. In 2020, the pandemic created a huge need for non-congregate care shelter options for people experiencing homelessness. To help meet this need, Sierra Roots established the volunteer Motel Program for timely responses to burgeoning motel requests. In the Motel Program, each volunteer is scheduled to be a call master for about 10-15 hours spread over a specific period of time each month. As the designated call master, the volunteer speaks by phone with people who have made motel requests, and places them in motels for stays from one night to one month, depending on their circumstances. Training is provided by Sierra Roots. Phone calls by volunteers are made through a phone app that provides an unlisted number in order to protect the privacy of the volunteer. Volunteers receive a daily email with the list of called-in requests for motel room; review the database to identify previous callers and add new names as needed; return calls and engage with the callers about why they need the room; call local motels to arrange for rooms and authorize payments; call back the callers about the arrangements you made for a room and read or text to them our code of conduct and rules to participate in the program; update the motel tracker database as needed. All call masters also attend a monthly video conference meeting to exchange experiences, help improve capabilities and program methods, and make group decisions about issues concerning the motel program. Call master volunteers must be 21 or older, reliable, resourceful, organized, comfortable and willing to engage with the people we serve. Sierra Roots highly values relationship-building approaches in all our programs.

SIERRA NEVADA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AUXILIARY

Hospital auxiliary volunteer

The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Auxiliary members are volunteers who provide support services to hospital patients, staff, and the community surrounding the hospital. The SNMH Auxiliary currently has several volunteer positions available. Volunteers must serve a minimum of 60 hours per year, generally two three- to four-hour shifts per month.

Main lobby volunteer duties: Greet patients and visitors, direct them or escort them to their destinations, deliver newspapers and flowers to the nursing floors, deliver coffee service items to waiting rooms.

Outpatient lobby volunteer duties: Greet patients and direct them to Registration if necessary, direct or escort patients to their destinations within the hospital, wipe down counters and wheelchairs, connect patients with services such as billing, MediCal or other options.

Gift shop volunteer duties: wipe down counters and displays, ring up sales on computerized register, make change accurately, handle employee charges, stock shelves with merchandise, close out register and count till for the following day.

Volunteers should have the ability to follow oral and written instructions; maintain confidentiality; use proper telephone etiquette; maintain a positive and welcoming attitude; read, speak, and write English. Background checks required. No artificial nails, nails over one-fourth inch long or gel overlays, and no scents. Mandatory TB tests, COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots provided. If flu shot is declined, a mask must be worn during flu season. During COVID-19, masks must be worn at all times in the hospital. Uniforms and training are provided. Please be aware there are annual auxiliary dues of $20.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org .

Source: Connecting Point