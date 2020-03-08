Volunteer Hub: March 9-15

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Census outreach volunteer

Connecting Point provides programs and services that promote the health and independence of the people of our community. Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau attempts to count every person in the United States. Connecting Point is looking for someone to help make Nevada County count. Schedule will vary and hours may range from two to 10 per week through July. Responsibilities and duties include helping to distribute materials to community partners, staffing an informational table at events, distributing informational door hangers at apartment complexes, answering census-related questions, and assisting residents in accessing their census form. Fluency in both English and Spanish highly desired. Public speaking and community engagement experience a plus. Must be 18 years of age or older.

Hospitality House

Empty Bowl fundraiser — March 14

The mission of Hospitality House is to bring homeless people in Nevada County into a circle of community caring that offers shelter, sustenance, medical care, advocacy, opportunity, dignity, and hope. Empty Bowl is a springtime community event to raise awareness and support for local homeless individuals. This year it will be on Saturday, March 14. This event is run by dedicated volunteers with a handful of staff. Volunteer tasks include selling tickets, checking in volunteers, serving soup, collecting donations, and setting up/breaking down the event. All volunteers receive task-specific training at the beginning of their shift. There are three shifts: brunch: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; early bird dinner: 2 to 5:30 p.m.; and cleanup: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Ideal candidates work cooperatively with other volunteers, members of our homeless community, agency staff, and other community members. All volunteers are required to sign a release of liability waiver. All Hospitality House volunteers must be 14 years old and older.

One Source-Empowering Caregivers

Training for volunteers begins March 21

The next training for One Source–Empowering Caregivers volunteers starts Saturday, March 21, and will run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. OSEC will be training for respite care specialists, office support, telephone support, board members, and fundraising. The 25-hour training program is intensive and comprehensive, covers a wide range of topics, and takes place over five meeting days. OSEC requests that people interested in any of the positions attend all the training days, as the information is relevant to understanding the overall mission of the organization. Volunteers must complete the application, interview, and screening process; pass background, reference, and DMV checks; enroll in and complete training program provided free by OSEC; and attend quarterly in-service and support meetings. Volunteers must be 18 years or older.

FREED

Phone reassurance program

FREED’s vision is for seniors and people with disabilities to enjoy a fully accessible community strengthened by a culture of limitless possibility. As a volunteer in the phone reassurance program, you will be calling, from the FREED office, seniors and people with disabilities who are isolated and need additional social contact and check-ins on their wellbeing. There is a total of 15 shifts available Monday thru Friday: 9 to 11 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and 1 to 3 p.m. There is an application process that requires a criminal background check and we will need to contact three people for positive character references. There is an orientation, and ongoing monthly trainings. Volunteers must be 18 years or older.

