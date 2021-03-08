Volunteer Hub: March 8-14

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with volunteer positions that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. For this week’s Spotlight, we’ve selected just a few of the many opportunities we have to offer on the Hub. For more information on this important opportunity, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

DOGS RUN FREE OF NEVADA COUNTY

Dog park ambassador

Can you spare 1 hour out of your week for Dogs Run Free? Volunteer Dog Park Ambassadors are responsible for daily maintenance at the dog park. The efforts of Park Ambassadors help create a safe and clean park so dogs and people can have a better experience. Ambassadors empty trash cans, restock poop bag dispensers, and do some light sweeping of walkways. Each volunteer has an assigned day and can fulfill their duties at any time throughout the day. Most volunteers are able to bring their dog so their dog can play while they do their duties. Cleaning supplies and other essentials are provided.

SCOOTER’S PALS

Fosters and foster backups for dogs

Scooter’s Pals provides, as resources allow, foster and forever homes for abused or abandoned dogs. Fostering is the biggest challenge in animal rescue. Scooter’s Pals is always looking for a great foster parent or parents. They need reliable, caring, patient, dog-savvy people who will open their heart and home to a rescue dog. Brief training required. Fostering is a great opportunity to see if you would eventually like to adopt an animal. Perhaps you have not had an animal for a long time and would like to reintroduce yourself to pets, or perhaps you have never had an animal and would like to see if it’s for you. Fosters will work with a mentor and be provided food and veterinary care for their animal. Foster backups are needed to temporarily take a foster dog while a foster parent might be out of town for a few days or on vacation. Volunteers must be in western Nevada County or Sacramento County (to volunteer at a partner rescue organization).

NEVADA COUNTY HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

ReStore volunteers

The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to build affordable homes in partnership with local families. Nevada County Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement thrift store and donation center. Standard COVID-19 safety protocols are in place. Masks required. The ReStore is looking for volunteers who can work somewhat regular, but flexible, hours — one or two days per week, usually in four-hour shifts. The ReStore is open from Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Our regular and consistent volunteers receive a significant discount, as a “thank you” for joining our staff and helping us make a difference in our community. No experience necessary, just a willingness to be a part of Habitat for Humanity’s mission. Volunteer duties include providing customer service, organizing donations, stocking and organizing the sales floor, gardening, special projects (craft or construction), and more. Computer design experience a plus.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point