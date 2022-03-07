Volunteer Hub: March 7-13

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

FREED

Phone Reassurance Program

FREED’s mission is to promote independence and self-determination for people with disabilities through person-driven services, collaborative community partnerships and education, and leadership that advocates for fully inclusive communities. With just a couple of hours each week and a listening ear, you can make a difference for isolated seniors and people with disabilities in our community. Phone reassurance volunteers call a small group of people to check in each week. Usually these are short conversations, but sometimes people have more to talk about. Get to know your neighbors and enjoy greater connection and security in this time of increased isolation. You can call from home during weekday business hours. Orientation and ongoing trainings are offered, as well as the support of FREED staff and fellow volunteers. Applicants are required to pass a criminal background check and provide three character references.

SIERRA NEVADA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AUXILIARY

Hospital auxiliary volunteer





The mission of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is to provide an efficient volunteer staff which offers support services to patients, staff and the community. The SNMH Auxiliary members are volunteers who provide support services to hospital patients, staff, and the community surrounding the hospital. The SNMH Auxiliary currently has several volunteer positions available. Volunteers must serve a minimum of 60 hours per year, generally two three- to four-hour shifts per month. Volunteer opportunities include:

Main Lobby: Greet patients and visitors, direct them or escort them to their destinations, deliver newspapers and flowers to the nursing floors, deliver coffee service items to waiting rooms.

Outpatient Lobby: Greet patients and direct them to Registration if necessary, direct or escort them to their destinations within the hospital, wipe down counters and wheelchairs, connect patients with services such as Billing, MediCal or other options.

Gift Shop: Open gift shop, wipe down counters and displays, ring up sales on computerized register, make change accurately, handle employee charges, stock shelves with merchandise, close out register and count till for the following day. Volunteers should have the ability to follow oral and written instructions; maintain confidentiality; utilize proper telephone etiquette; maintain a positive and welcoming attitude; read, speak, and write English. Volunteers must possess visual and hearing acuity. Background checks required. No artificial nails, nails over 1/4-inch long or gel overlays, or scents. Mandatory TB tests, COVID vaccinations and flu shots provided. If flu shot is declined, a mask must be worn during flu season. During COVID, masks must be worn at all times in the hospital. Uniforms and training will be provided. Annual Auxiliary dues of $20 required.

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF NORTHERN SIERRA

Become a Big

The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to create and support one-to-one relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Volunteers provide a child with individualized time and attention on a regular basis, typically two to four times a month for two to three hours (depending on the activity). During their time spent with their “Bigs,” children gain new skills, explore new interests, and test behaviors that expand their experiences beyond the scope of their family or neighborhood. Matches participate in low to no-cost shared activities at a mutually convenient time (i.e. hiking, biking, learning to bake/cook, playing board games, arts/crafts, sports, etc.). When children and teens have the influence of a caring adult, they are more likely to avoid risky behaviors and to focus on academics. Volunteers should be over 21 for Community Based Program; volunteers under 21 can participate in the Site Based Program. Volunteers commit to one year minimum to meet with their “Little” for two to four times per month for two to three hours. Must have valid driver’s license and be able to pass a LiveScan and background check. Online training is provided.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point