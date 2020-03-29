Volunteer Hub: March 30 – April 5

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the statewide shelter-in-place order, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But because of this unprecedented time, there are a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, or those with an urgent need for volunteers now more than ever. In order to best serve their needs, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. We have selected a few from that list for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Connecting Point

COVID-19 local disaster health care volunteer

Health care providers needed for COVID-19 response. If you’re a health care provider with an active license, a public health professional, or a member of a medical disaster response team in California who would like to volunteer for disaster service, your community needs you. Please visit our special COVID-19 Opportunity page at the Volunteer Hub to get started.

Sierra Roots

Thursday lunches

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Sierra Roots is continuing to provide lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays to people who are homeless. Lunches held at First Baptist Church, 300 Main St., Nevada City. Express interest at the Volunteer Hub and Sierra Roots will get in touch with details of how you can help.

Fire Safe Council of Nevada County

COVID-19 Free 2020 Residential Green Waste Collection Event

COVID-19 has forced many of us to stay home. The very best thing we can do for fire safety in the time leading up to the Green Waste Event is to clear defensible space from around our homes, and help our neighbors do the same while practicing social distancing.

Cost for green waste removal remains a significant obstacle for property owners when it comes to fuels reduction. In response to this obstacle, the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County (FSCNC) will remove green waste for western Nevada County residents for four weekends in May and June, in order to further reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire in the community. During the Green Waste Event, FSCNC will need volunteers at each collection site to coordinate traffic, collect participant information, track loads received using a tablet/iPad, answer questions, and perform an initial inspection to ensure invasive species (blackberry, Scotch broom, poison oak) are not in the loads of green waste. Each shift will be approximately four hours long, with one shift in the morning and one in the afternoon. The collection will take place on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays starting May 23. If you’d like to help with the Green Waste Collection Event, express interest on the COVID-19 Opportunity page within the Volunteer Hub and they will be in touch closer to the dates regarding whatever the COVID-19 situation is.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.