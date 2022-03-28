Volunteer Hub: March 28 – April 3

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

CATS

Theater volunteers for “The Joy Luck Club”

Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra (CATS) promotes diversity in the arts through multicultural theater, events, and workshops, serving Nevada County and the greater Sacramento Region. CATS is seeking front-of-house and behind-the-scenes volunteers for upcoming performances of “The Joy Luck Club,” written by Susan Kim and based on Amy Tan’s best-selling novel. It plays at the Nevada Theatre from April 21 to May 14. Front-of-house opportunities include greeting; ushering; checking proof of COVID-19 vaccination status and IDs; checking in patrons using an iPad; directing flow of patrons into the lobby; selling concessions; and picking up trash at the end of the show. Front-of-house volunteers should be able to stand for a period of time, report to house managers for assignments on the day of arrival, show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and ID. Volunteer attire is black or black and white, business casual. Volunteers are welcome to see the show from the balcony, please arrive 90 minutes before show time. Behind-the-scenes opportunities include hair and makeup, stage management, and operating light and sound boards.

FREED

Phone Reassurance Program





Volunteer from the comfort of home. With just a couple of hours each week and a listening ear, you can make a difference for isolated seniors and people with disabilities in our community. Phone reassurance volunteers call a small group of people to check in each week. Usually these are short conversations, but sometimes people have more to talk about. Get to know your neighbors and enjoy greater connection and security in this time of increased isolation. You can call from home during weekday business hours. Orientation and ongoing trainings are offered, as well as the support of FREED staff and fellow volunteers. Applicants are required to pass a criminal background check and provide three character references.

NEVADA COUNTY NARROW GAUGE RAILROAD MUSEUM

Docent

The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad and Transportation Museum is dedicated to the preservation of local transportation history and artifacts from the narrow gauge railroad era. Docents at the museum provide tours of the museum, railyard, and restoration shop to museum visitors. During the summer season, docents also provide commentary during the Saturday railbus rides. Responsibilities include escorting visitors through the museum, railyard, and restoration shop; explaining exhibits and answering questions; providing commentary to visitors during the museum’s railbus ride; as well as other duties such as event set-up or opening/closing procedures of the museum. Regular volunteer shifts of as little as three hours per week may be arranged. No previous docent experience required. On-the-job training and support are provided. This opportunity is well-suited to those who enjoy sharing their knowledge with others. A team-player mentality with a positive attitude and a willingness to get involved are highly desirable.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point