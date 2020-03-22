Volunteer Hub: March 23-29

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

At this challenging time, many of our partner organizations have adapted or temporarily stopped most of their volunteer programs. For the time being, we will be on the lookout for any business or organization that is in need of volunteers and when we find them, we will include them in the Spotlight every Monday. This week, along with our partners at FREED, we are including an urgent call for help from the Interfaith Food Ministry, a nonprofit dedicated to providing supplemental food to families in Western Nevada County. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

FREED

Phone reassurance program

FREED’s mission is to promote independence and self-determination for people with disabilities. During this time, the Phone Reassurance Program, which has previously taken place from the FREED offices, will be expanding to allow volunteers to call from their homes. Volunteers will be calling seniors and people with disabilities who are isolated and need additional social contact and check-ins on their wellbeing. There are a total of 15 shifts available Monday thru Friday: 9 to 11 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and 1 to 3 p.m. There is an application process that requires a criminal background check and we will need to contact three people for positive character references.

Interfaith Food Ministry

Urgent call for volunteers

From Phil Alonzo, executive director: IFM is choosing to stay open and continue with our normal distribution schedule from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as the Food Access Saturday program from 10 a.m. to noon each second Saturday of the month. However, we are making significant changes to our food distribution process. We will be adjusting to a curb-side/drive-thru process. This means that clients will not be getting out of their cars, the distribution team will build pre-packaged bags for easy distribution, and we’ll limit the number of Ask For items as low as possible. We will go through the process in more detail each morning before we open for distribution.

Volunteers: Please stay home if you are at all uncomfortable with coming into IFM to volunteer, or if your health is compromised in any way. The peace of mind of you (and your loved ones telling you to stay home) is the most important thing. So please don’t feel bad if you decide not to come in. This does mean that we urgently need additional volunteer help at IFM, especially during distribution days (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It is OK if you can only come for part of the time), as well as during packing/sorting days (8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday). No need to contact us to volunteer …. just show up. Training is provided on the spot. We are located at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley, to the left of the Bowling Alley and the Beam Center.

Lastly, in light of the governor’s call for seniors and those with compromised health to stay home, we are in the very early stages of exploring the possibility of offering to deliver food to these types of IFM clients. If you are interested in learning more and willing to help out, then please call 530-273-8132 or visit http://www.interfaithfoodministry.org.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.