Volunteer Hub: March 21-27

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

FREED

Fix-It Program

Time to get a jump on spring cleaning. FREED’s mission is to promote independence and self-determination for people with disabilities through person-driven services, collaborative community partnerships and education, and leadership that advocates for fully inclusive communities. FREED’s Fix-It Program is volunteer-driven and focuses on addressing the health and safety needs of Nevada and Sierra County residents so they may remain independently in their own home. As a Fix-It volunteer, you will be serving seniors and people with disabilities addressing minor home repairs or modifications that fit your skill set. You will be offered the opportunity to work on a variety of services such as: installing grab bars, railing, or transfer poles; repairing steps; placing portable ramps; building new ramps; and/or making minor plumbing repairs. FREED is recruiting people with appropriate skills willing to contribute a minimum of three hours per month, and possibly larger amounts of time (less frequently) to co-work on more involved projects or to fulfill an urgent request. If you are interested in volunteering for the Fix-It Program, FREED requires an application that includes two professional and two personal references. They also ask volunteers to sign a confidentiality statement, a drug aand alcohol-free workplace agreement, and an authorization to complete a background check.

INTERFAITH FOOD MINISTRY

Traffic control at food distributions





Spend some time helping to keep people fed. Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in western Nevada County. They feed the hungry, helping to sustain good health and human dignity. IFM needs volunteers to help with traffic control at the Monday, Wednesday, and Friday food distributions. Distribution hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at IFM in Grass Valley. Volunteers needed from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Main tasks include keeping the line of cars moving in an orderly fashion; communicating with clients about IFM rules (parking and other logistics and protocols); and handing out flyers or other paperwork at times.

SIERRA STREAMS INSTITUTE

Field work and other opportunities

Help bring out the beauty of nature. Sierra Streams Institute is a watershed monitoring, research, and restoration group based in Nevada City. SSI has an abundance of volunteer opportunities available, covering a wide variety of experience levels, time commitments, and physical demands. Field work opportunities include wildlife and water quality monitoring (bird surveys, amphibian surveys, small mammal trapping, game camera trapping, etc.); benthic macroinvertebrate and algae collection; and habitat restoration (invasive plant removal, planting native species, watering plants, etc). Other opportunities include water chemistry sample processing; education program support; fundraising and outreach; data entry; photography/graphic design; or sharing any relevant special talents or interests. No experience needed. Training will be provided.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point