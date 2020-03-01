Volunteer Hub: March 2-8, 2020

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, as always, we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Nevada County Habitat for Humanity

Volunteer at the ReStore

Help local families find housing. Nevada County Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement thrift store and donation center. Proceeds from sales and donations go to building affordable housing in Nevada County. Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers who can work one or two days per week, usually in four-hour shifts. Tasks include providing customer service, organizing donations, stocking/organizing the sales floor, electrical, gardening, computer design, and more. The ReStore is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. No experience is necessary, just a willingness to be a part of Habitat for Humanity’s mission. Ideal ReStore volunteer candidates should be “people people” and problem solvers. Consistent volunteers receive a store discount.

AnimalSave

Spay/neuter clinic volunteer

Are you good with animals? AnimalSave transforms the lives of cats and dogs by providing humane education, affordable spay and neuter services and finding loving homes. AnimalSave is looking for volunteers to work one or more shifts and will work out your specific schedule with you. Volunteers will assist in the spay/neuter clinic on surgery days. Responsibilities include assisting with paperwork; intake; weighing; taking temperatures; restraining dogs and cats for pre-surgery injections; drawing vaccines; cleaning and sanitizing prep table between patients; monitoring animals during post-op; cleaning and sanitizing clinic; sweeping, mopping and other housekeeping duties; and more. Veterinary clinic/animal handling experience a plus, but not required. Must be able to lift a minimum of 50 pounds. Position requires standing, bending and lifting. Must be able to tolerate anesthesia materials and cleaning and disinfecting products. Training will be provided.

Mountain Area Preservation

Staff the Fireside Pizza cart

Do you love spending time in the Tahoe-Truckee area? Mountain Area Preservation’s mission is to preserve eastern Nevada County’s mountain character and natural environment for present and future generations. MAP has been selected by the employees of Fireside Pizza in Squaw Valley to be the beneficiary nonprofit partner for 2020. MAP will receive 100% of proceeds from the pizza cart sales and restaurant guests will be able to make donations to MAP at checkout as well. Reliable volunteers are needed to staff the pizza cart on select weekends and special events at Fireside in the Village at Squaw. Volunteers will serve pizza at the pizza cart for four-hour shifts in the village from noon to 4 p.m. Training will be provided by Fireside Pizza manager.

Sierra Streams Institute

Field work and other opportunities

Help bring out the beauty of nature. Sierra Streams Institute is a watershed monitoring, research, and restoration group based in Nevada City. SSI has an abundance of volunteer opportunities available, covering a wide variety of experience levels, time commitments, and physical demands. Field work opportunities include wildlife and water quality monitoring (bird surveys, amphibian surveys, small mammal trapping, game camera trapping, etc.); benthic macroinvertebrate and algae collection; and habitat restoration (invasive plant removal, planting native species, watering plants, etc). Other opportunities include water chemistry sample processing; education program support; fundraising and outreach; data entry; photography/graphic design; or sharing any relevant special talents or interests. No experience needed. Training will be provided.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.