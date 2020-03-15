Volunteer Hub: March 16-22

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Below you will find just a sample of over 100 opportunities that the Volunteer Hub has to offer.

SYRCL

River monitor orientation and field training March 25 and April 4

The South Yuba River Citizens League unites the community to protect and restore the Yuba River watershed. River monitors are community members who are trained in water quality sampling and participate in monthly sampling occasions. Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to attend SYRCL’s two-part training. The orientation provides an overview of the river monitoring program. During the hands-on field training people will learn how to fill out data sheets and take measurements on air and water temperature, dissolved oxygen (DO), pH, conductivity, and turbidity. After training, volunteers visit their adopted sites monthly to test water quality conditions and record their observations. In addition to routinely measuring water quality, volunteers monitor for the presence of sensitive and invasive species, and occasionally test for bacteria, nutrients, and toxic metals. The program is based on the scientifically credible Quality Assurance Program Plan approved by the Regional Water Quality Control Board.

Scotch Broom Challenge April 4

Join the South Yuba River Citizens League’s River Avengers and help remove this species from our watershed. Scotch broom is a non-native invasive weed that has become rampant throughout the Sierra foothills — especially Nevada County. It is highly flammable, whether it is dead or alive. Removing it reduces the risk of catastrophic fire. Meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, Kneebone Beach, South Yuba River State Park. Bring a lunch, water, sturdy shoes, and join your fellow river lovers in removing this invasive species. Tools and snacks provided.

Sierra Streams Institute

Restoration volunteers for March 2020

Sierra Streams Institute is a watershed monitoring, research, and restoration group based in Nevada City. Restoration volunteers help with fuel reduction, invasive species removal, and other projects. One restoration day remains this month: from 12:45 to 4 p.m. Wednesday. SSI will be working to continue removing invasive Himalayan blackberry as well as watering the native species we recently planted (and possibly planting more). People can meet at the commuter lot at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Highway 20 at 12:45 p.m. to carpool to the restoration site.

Scooter’s Pals

Data entry

Do you love animals? Scooter’s Pals provides foster and forever homes for abused or abandoned dogs scheduled to be killed in local and nearby shelters. Scooter’s Pals is looking for a dependable, detail-oriented volunteer for a data entry position. Competency in Windows/Microsoft Office apps, especially Excel, would be ideal. Familiarity with Google Drive is a plus. Estimated two to four hours per week. References required.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.