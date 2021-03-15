Volunteer Hub: March 15-21

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with volunteer positions that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. For this week’s Spotlight, we’ve decided to highlight just one of our many wonderful community partners, FREED. For more information on this important opportunity, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

FREED

Friendly Visitor Program

FREED’s mission is to promote independence and self-determination for people with disabilities through person-driven services, collaborative community partnerships and education, and leadership that advocates for fully inclusive communities. FREED is excited to begin to open up their Friendly Visitor Program again! They are welcoming volunteers to connect with older adults and people with disabilities in our community who are experiencing social isolation. For many, this was the norm before COVID, but pandemic restrictions have created additional challenges, and we can all appreciate the importance of connecting more than ever. If you’d like to help there are two options:

Friendly visitors meet up in person, usually for an hour each week, to share an activity at the person’s home or in the community if restrictions permit. All in-person visitors must be fully COVID vaccinated, and we ask that volunteers wear masks and observe physical distancing as much as possible.

Phone reassurance callers contact six to eight people by phone once per week for a brief check in and sometimes a longer conversation. Calls can be made from home, and generally happen on weekdays during business hours.

Both these programs can make a huge difference in the lives of our more isolated neighbors. The application process requires a criminal background check and three character references. All volunteers will receive orientation and ongoing monthly training as well as being a part of a larger volunteer group who support each other as needed.

FREED

Fix-It Program

FREED’s Fix-It Program is volunteer-driven and focuses on addressing the health and safety needs of Nevada County residents so they may remain independently in their own home. Fix-It volunteers will be serving seniors and people with disabilities addressing minor home repairs or modifications that fit each volunteer’s skill set. Candidates will be offered the opportunity to work on a variety of services such as: installing grab bars, railing, or transfer poles, repairing steps, placing portable ramps, building new ramps, and making minor plumbing repairs. FREED is recruiting people with appropriate skills willing to contribute a minimum of three hours per month, and possibly larger amounts of time (less frequently) to co-work on more involved projects or to fulfill an urgent request. The application process includes two professional and two personal references. FREED also asks volunteers to sign a Confidentiality Statement, an agreement that FREED is a drug and alcohol-free workplace, and an authorization to complete a background check.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point