Volunteer Hub: March 14-20

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

FOOD BANK OF NEVADA COUNTY

General volunteers

Food Bank of Nevada County welcomes volunteers to help with food packing and sorting; office and administrative support; summer lunch program; food distribution sites; warehouse assistance; driving and deliveries; annual food drives; fundraising; and special events.

Food packing and sorting: A very important task of volunteer duties at the food bank is the packing and sorting of donated bulk food. This includes inspecting, cleaning, sorting, and preparation of special food boxes. This is all part of preparing donations for distribution. Food packing volunteer days and hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to noon.





Food distributions: The food bank has five food distribution outreach sites in Nevada County where volunteers can come to help allocate food to families and individuals in need. Volunteers also help get food to cars, clean up distribution sites, and assist with giving food away. Those interested in volunteering may fill out the volunteer application. They can then assist you in finding a distribution location and time to volunteer.

All volunteers need to have a current volunteer application on file. The minimum age to volunteer is 12 years old. Volunteers between the ages of 12-15 must volunteer with an adult, and volunteers 16-17 years of age must volunteer with parental permission. The food bank expects individuals to report and work as scheduled. Volunteer hours will be recorded on a project log sheet. It is mandatory and important that all volunteers sign in. The food bank helps volunteers select a task or duty that matches their interests as well as fulfilling the needs of the food bank. The goal of the food bank is to work with volunteers to make their experiences positive and rewarding. The food bank makes every effort to provide safe working conditions.

INTERFAITH FOOD MINISTRY

General volunteers

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in western Nevada County. IFM feeds the hungry, helping to sustain good health and human dignity. Volunteers are needed for…

Food distribution team: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, or Friday. Work some or all of that time. We’d welcome more volunteers from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. to help with setup. (Drive-thru distribution hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Packing and sorting team: 7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday or Thursday. Work some or all of that time.

Grocery store drivers team: 7 to 9 a.m., days vary. Volunteers needed seven days a week (pick up food at grocery stores and deliver to the IFM warehouse).

IFM requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers (school credit can be applied where possible). No need to call, just show up, we’ll provide training on the spot. IFM is at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley. When you can, fill out the volunteer form for our records. We are implementing strict physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures in our operation, while continuing to feed Nevada County.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at connectingpoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point