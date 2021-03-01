Volunteer Hub: March 1-7

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with volunteer positions that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. This week’s Spotlight we’ve selected just a few of the many opportunities we have to offer on the Hub. For more information on this important opportunity, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

DOGS RUN FREE OF NEVADA COUNTY

Dog park ambassador

Can you spare one hour out of your week for Dogs Run Free? Volunteer Dog Park Ambassadors are responsible for daily maintenance at the dog park. The efforts of Park Ambassadors help create a safe and clean park so dogs and people can have a better experience. Ambassadors empty trash cans, restock poop bag dispensers, and do some light sweeping of walkways. Each volunteer has an assigned day and can fulfill their duties at any time throughout the day. Most volunteers are able to bring their dog so their dog can play while they do their duties. Cleaning supplies and other essentials are provided.

FOOD BANK OF NEVADA COUNTY

Delivery drivers

The food bank acquires and distributes donated, surplus, and purchased food to help eliminate the hunger associated with hardship or adversity in our Nevada County. The food bank is looking for volunteer drivers to deliver bags of groceries to seniors and people with disabilities who are in need. Shift days and times will vary. Candidates must be 18 or older; abide by all Food Bank of Nevada County processes and protocols, including special provisions for COVID-19 safety; pass a background check; be able to lift bags and boxes; and must have their own car, driver’s license, and auto insurance. Mileage will be reimbursed.

FOOD BANK OF NEVADA COUNTY

Distribution Day Volunteers

Food Bank of Nevada County invites you to come help with its weekly food distribution. We especially encourage teams of people who are staying home together (families and other housemate combinations) who can provide more person-power and reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. Food Bank of Nevada County distribution days are second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley. Must complete a health screening each time you check in, including having your temperature taken, must wear latex gloves. Other requirements include the ability to lift bags and boxes, abide by all FBNC processes and protocols, print and complete application and release form (available at the Volunteer Hub.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point