Volunteer Hub: June 9-15

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the statewide shelter-in-place order, many volunteer opportunities are still temporarily suspended. But there some organizations with opportunities that can be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations who still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. This week, we have handpicked another sample of the many exciting opportunities you’ll find at the Volunteer Hub. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

One Source-Empowering Caregivers

Respite care specialist

The mission of One Source-Empowering Caregivers is to improve quality of life for caregivers and their loved ones by providing free, non-medical support while they remain at home in a safe and healthy environment. As companion caregivers, respite care specialists do not provide medical care. Prospective volunteers must complete a training program. The training program covers a wide range of topics including caring for the caregiver; listening skills and self-care; family systems and communication; Illness, aging, cognitive loss, and behavior management; and spirituality, grief, and bereavement. The next training is Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All aspects of this program will be adapted for COVID-19 protocols as needed. Must go through pre-training interview and pass a background check. One Source asks volunteers to commit to serving as a respite companion for one year, four hours per week.

Food Bank of Nevada County

Deliver free summer lunches for kids and teens

The Food Bank acquires and distributes donated, surplus, and purchased food to help eliminate the hunger associated with hardship or adversity in our Nevada County. Volunteer drivers are needed to deliver summer lunches for kids and teens at selected apartment complexes in Grass Valley and community libraries.

Volunteer duties include picking up lunches at warehouses, driving to locations, and distributing. Shifts will be Monday to Friday at noon starting Monday, June 8, and going through August 7 (plus an intake meeting on June 5 at 10 a.m.)

Must be 18 or older and have a clean driving record. Must have your own car, driver’s license, and auto insurance. Other requirements include passing a background check, the ability to lift 25 pounds and abiding by all Food Bank of Nevada County processes and protocols, including special provisions for COVID-19 safety.

Sierra Roots

Thursday lunches

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Sierra Roots is continuing to provide lunch on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to people who are experiencing homelessness. Lunches are held at First Baptist Church, 300 Main St., Nevada City. Express interest at the Volunteer Hub and Sierra Roots will get in touch with details of how you can help.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.