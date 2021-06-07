Volunteer Hub: June 7-13

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with volunteer positions that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. This week, we are highlighting just a few of the many fantastic volunteer opportunities that can be found at the Volunteer Hub. For more information, please visit http://www.connectingpoint.org or call 211.

COLOR ME HUMAN

Administrative assistant

Color Me Human’s mission is to celebrate, elevate, educate, and advocate to create a safe, equitable world for Black, Indigenous, people of color and LGBTQ+ people. Volunteer administrative assistants provide support to managers, staff, and office visitors by handling a variety of tasks in order to ensure that all interactions between the organization and others are positive and productive. The volunteer administrative assistant will primarily be working remotely or in the CMH office to organize paperwork and files, assist in communications between staff members, and support program management. Candidates should have communication, organization, and computer skills. Ability to multitask also a plus.

FIRE SAFE COUNCIL OF NEVADA COUNTY

2021 free residential green waste disposal





Nevada County Fire Safe Council is seeking volunteers for the 2021 free residential green waste disposal days in Grass Valley and Truckee. There are eight days (16 shifts) in Grass Valley and three days (six shifts) in Truckee. Volunteers can sign up for both sites and multiple shifts if they like.

GRASS VALLEY: Early shift — 6:45 to 11 a.m.; late shift — 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates available: Friday, June 11; Saturday, June 12; Sunday, June 13; Monday, June 14

TRUCKEE: Early shift — 7:45 to 11 a.m.; late shift — 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates available: Friday, June 25

BEAR YUBA LAND TRUST

Restoration crew

Bear Yuba Land Trust is a nonprofit, membership-supported organization that works to promote voluntary conservation of the region’s natural, historical and agricultural legacy. Restoration crew volunteers are responsible for the stewardship and revitalization of BYLT’s conserved lands. This volunteer opportunity is excellent for those who are passionate about cultivating native landscapes through removal of invasive species and re-introduction of native plants. Tasks include site preparation and planting of native species, native seed collection, and propagation in the BYLT greenhouse. Volunteers will work directly with the conservation coordinator, and stewardship manager. Volunteer days are typically hosted on BYLT Preserves and at the BYLT Greenhouse.

SIERRA ROOTS

Call master program

Make phone calls from the comfort of your home and make a huge difference in someone’s life. In 2020, the pandemic created a huge need for non-congregate care shelter options for people experiencing homelessness. To help meet this need, Sierra Roots established the volunteer Motel Program for timely responses to burgeoning motel requests. In the Motel Program, each volunteer is scheduled to be a call master for about 10-15 hours spread over a specific period of time each month. As the designated call master, the volunteer speaks by phone with people who have made motel requests, and places them in motels for stays from one night to one month, depending on their circumstances. Training is provided by Sierra Roots. All call masters also attend a monthly videoconference meeting to exchange experiences, help improve capabilities and program methods, and make group decisions about issues concerning the motel program. Call master volunteers must be 21 or older, reliable, resourceful, organized, comfortable and willing to engage with the people we serve. Sierra Roots highly values relationship-building approaches in all our programs.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point