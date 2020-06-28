Volunteer Hub: June 29 – July 5

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the statewide shelter-in-place order, many volunteer opportunities are still temporarily suspended. But there some organizations with opportunities that can be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations who still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. Below, you will find just a sampling of all of the fantastic opportunities the Hub has to offer. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Food Bank of Nevada County

Deliver free summer lunches for kids and teens

The Food Bank acquires and distributes donated, surplus, and purchased food to help eliminate the hunger associated with hardship or adversity in Nevada County. Volunteer drivers are needed to deliver summer lunches for kids and teens at selected apartment complexes in Grass Valley and Community Libraries. Volunteer duties include picking up lunches at warehouse, driving to location, and distributing. Shifts will be Monday to Friday at noon starting June 8 and going through Aug. 7. Must be 18 or older and have a clean driving record. Must have your own car, driver’s license, and auto insurance. Other requirements include passing a background check, the ability to lift 25 pounds and abiding by all Food Bank of Nevada County processes and protocols, including special provisions for COVID-19 safety.

Food Bank of Nevada County

Distribution day volunteers

Food Bank of Nevada County invites you to come pack bags for its weekly food distribution. Teams of people who are staying home together (families and other housemate combinations) encouraged to provide more person-power and reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. Shifts are Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Food Bank of Nevada County Warehouse, 310 Railroad Ave., Suite 100, Grass Valley. Must pass a health screening each time you check in, including having your temperature taken; must wear latex gloves; be able to lift bags and boxes; and abide by all FBNC processes and protocols. Application and release form available at the Volunteer Hub.

Interfaith Food Ministry

Distribute, pack and sort, or drive

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. IFM is currently experiencing a shortage of volunteers due to statewide stay-at-home ordinances. Volunteers are urgently needed for:

Food distribution: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Packing and sorting: 7 to 11 a.m. — Tuesday and Thursday

Grocery store delivery: 7 to 9 a.m. — Seven days a week (pick up food at grocery stores and deliver to the IFM warehouse). IFM requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers. School credit can be applied where possible. No need to call, just show up. We’ll provide training on the spot. IFM is located at 440 Henderson St. Grass Valley. We are implementing strict social distancing measures in our operation while continuing to feed Nevada County.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point