Volunteer Hub: June 28 – July 4

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, as always, we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

SYRCL

Adopt-a-Highway Cleanup

The South Yuba River Citizens League unites the community to protect and restore the Yuba River watershed. SYRCL has adopted a highway on one of the most beautiful stretches of Interstate 80 near Lake Spaulding. This site sees a lot of trash from the freeway that eventually finds its way to the river. Ten volunteers are needed to help with the cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 30, near Interstate 80 and Highway 20. Volunteers must be 16 years old or older for this site. To sign up, please visit yubariver.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer .

NORTH STAR HISTORIC CONSERVANCY

Groundskeepers





The mission of the North Star Historic Conservancy is to rehabilitate and transform the historic North Star House into a premier cultural event center and to promote Nevada County’s legacy. Groundskeepers will maintain the grounds of the North Star House at 12075 Auburn Road in Grass Valley. Time commitment and schedule are variable. Volunteers are needed to restore and maintain a few acres around the historic North Star House. Maintenance of existing landscaping, including clearing, trimming, pruning; and development and restoration of grounds to resemble landscaping of 50 years ago. Tasks will include removing plants that don’t belong, adding new plants, plus walkways, planter boxes, irrigation, etc.

UNITED WAY OF NEVADA COUNTY

Food Access Saturday

The mission of United Way is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. Food Access Saturday is a program for Nevada County residents who can’t make it to food distributions during the work week. Volunteers are needed every second Saturday through November to assist with the Food Access Saturday distribution at Interfaith Food Ministry (a Food Access Saturday partner) at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley, from 10 a.m. to noon. Tasks include helping to bag food and helping take food to peoples’ cars. COVID-19 safety protocols are carefully observed.

GRASS VALLEY DOWNTOWN ASSOCIATION

Thursday Night Market volunteers

The Grass Valley Thursday Night Market is a wonderful community event that includes a certified farmers market, and a whole lot more. The GVDA invites you to help make the Thursday Night Market happen. Volunteers are needed each week for these fun and important tasks including ambassador; beer and wine garden cashier; beer garden security; bubble table attendant; day of event office volunteer; event break down; event security; ID check/wristbander; merchandise booth cashier; selfie stand attendant; vendor check-in; and wine server. The 2021 Thursday Night Market is open 6 to 9 p.m. for six weeks. Shift dates: July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29.

GRASS VALLEY DOWNTOWN ASSOCIATION

Third of July Volunteers

The Third of July in downtown Grass Valley will feature family fun, music, food, and activities for kids. The following volunteers are needed: setup, bartenders, bubble table attendant, selfie stand attendant, merchandise booth cashier, and break down.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point