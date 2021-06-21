Volunteer Hub: June 21-27

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community. Each week we highlight just a few of the wonderful volunteer opportunities that can be found at the Volunteer Hub. This week, we’re heading into an exciting and busy summer with a variety of community events that need your help. For more information on these opportunities, please visit http://www.connectingpoint.org or call 211.

GRASS ALLEY DOWNTOWN ASSOCIATION

Thursday Night Market volunteers

The Grass Valley Thursday Night Market is a wonderful community event that includes a certified farmers market – and a whole lot more. The GVDA invites you to help make the Thursday Night Market happen. Volunteers are needed each week for these fun and important tasks including ambassador; beer and wine garden cashier; beer garden security; bubble table attendant; day of event office volunteer; event break-down; event security; ID check/wristbander; merchandise booth cashier; selfie stand attendant; vendor check-in; and wine server. The 2021 Thursday Night Market is open 6 to 9 p.m. for six weeks. Shift dates: June 24, July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29.

GRASS VALLEY DOWNTOWN ASSOCIATION

Third of July volunteers

The Third of July in downtown Grass Valley will feature family fun, music, food, and activities for kids. The following volunteers are needed: setup, bartenders, bubble table attendant, selfie stand attendant, merchandise booth cashier, and break-down.





FOOD BANK OF NEVADA COUNTY

Kitchen helpers and delivery drivers for Children’s Summer Lunch Program 2021

The Food Bank of Nevada County exists to support people in need. The Food Bank Summer Lunch Program distributes free, nutritious lunches to kids ages 2-18 throughout Nevada County. Kitchen helpers and delivery drivers are needed. Kitchen volunteers will meet at the food bank at 9 a.m. on their scheduled day(s) to help make sandwiches and pack lunch bags. Kitchen volunteers will stay until noon. Volunteers will pack more than 100 lunches per day, so they need as much help as possible. Delivery drivers will meet at the food bank at noon on their scheduled day(s) to pick up their lunches and then be given a route to one nearby apartment complex to distribute lunches. Drivers will return to the food bank at 12:30 p.m. This is a great opportunity for those who want to directly interact with the kids or for those who only have a lunch break to volunteer. Position is from June 14 until Friday, Aug. 6.

FIRE SAFE COUNCIL OF NEVADA COUNTY

2021 Free Residential Green Waste Disposal

Nevada County Fire Safe Council is seeking volunteers for the 2021 Free Residential Green Waste Disposal days in Truckee on Friday, June 25. Volunteers can sign up for both sites and multiple shifts if they like.

Early shift: 7:45 to 11 a.m.; late shift: 10:45 a.m to 2 p.m.

BRIGHT FUTURES FOR YOUTH

Youth mentor

Bright Futures for Youth is a community-focused nonprofit organization committed to addressing the ever-changing needs of youth, from sixth graders to those in their mid-20s in Nevada County. A Bright Futures for Youth mentor is an adult who provides friendship, guidance, and encouragement. BFFY is looking for caring, compassionate adults who enjoy offering support to pre-teens and teenage youth and are interested in devoting time to help these youth. As a mentor, you join a circle of adult volunteers and staff who are dedicated to our mission and vision. Now, more than ever, young people are in need of adult friendship connections. Many children are feeling isolated as they learn from home and are unable to connect with their friends in person. Bright Futures for Youth mentors are trained in COVID protocols. The Bright Futures for Youth Mentor Program is currently year-round. All mentors are interviewed, screened, and trained at the direction of the community engagement manager. Prospective volunteers must submit to a criminal background check, Social Security number verification, submit a copy of current driver’s license, proof of automobile insurance, motor vehicle report check, and sign a non-disclosure agreement. Volunteers should be able to cope with last minute changes in plans or difficulties in reaching a youth to set up a time to meet. Patience, perseverance, and willingness to work collaboratively with the staff is also desired. Mentors and youth spend approximately 18-24 hours of one-on-one time over a four-month period. At the end of four months, both mentor and youth are surveyed about the quality of the program and experience; it is determined at that time if both parties choose to move into a longer-term mentor relationship.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point