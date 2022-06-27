Volunteer Hub: June 20-26

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. For more information on any of the following opportunities, visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

THE CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL IN PIONEER PARK

Volunteer

The Children’s Festival is coming back to Pioneer Park in Nevada City on Friday, July 15, 2022. Ever want to be a part of a Renaissance Faire, where knights, dragons, witches, and wizards abound? Here’s your chance! Kids of all ages can discover their creative potential through arts and crafts, woodworking, stone-carving and the like. There will be a huge castle maze, catapults, magic acts, sword fighting, and even an enormous mechanical fire-breathing dragon! The Children’s Festival depends on an army of volunteers to create a medieval fairyland for one magical day. There are dozens of craft tables and activities, three to five volunteers will be needed at each station. Both teens and adults who want to volunteer are welcomed. Teens must be 14 years old to volunteer on their own with permission from a parent or guardian. Kids as young as 12 can volunteer, if accompanied by someone 18 or older. Choose the morning or evening session — or do both. Email childfesthelpers@gmail.com . The festival will need 100-plus volunteers to make this happen. Sign up with a friend for even more fun!

CALIFORNIA CAREFORCE

General volunteers and interpreters

Volunteer for the California CareForce 2022 Nevada County free Healthcare Clinic. No health care experience necessary. California CareForce promotes the health and wellbeing of those in need through volunteer supported, no-cost health care clinics across California. Since 2011, more than 18,000 volunteers have provided free health care services to more than 38,600 individuals, delivering $15 million worth of care, through our clinics. General volunteers are needed for; clinic set-up and tear-down support; helping check-in volunteers; registering patients; stocking supplies; translating/interpreting for patients (Spanish speaking is a plus!); sterilizing dental supplies; making glasses in the vision lab; escorting patients from section to section; patient line control; checking patients out; and various other roles. General volunteers do not need any health care experience to participate. Volunteers do not have to commit to the entire weekend event, but will be asked to commit to at least one full clinic day. Coffee, lunch, and snacks are provided. All volunteers will receive a T-shirt and certificate of service.

CALIFORNIA CAREFORCE

Volunteer licensed health care professionals

Volunteer for the California CareForce 2022 Nevada County Free Healthcare Clinic! California CareForce promotes the health and wellbeing of those in need through volunteer supported, no-cost health care clinics across California. Since 2011, more than 18,000 volunteers have provided free health care services to more than 38,600 individuals, delivering $15 million worth of care, through our clinics. Medical, dental, vision health care professionals needed including optometrists/ophthalmologists; ophthalmic/optometric techs; dispensing opticians; lab techs/lab opticians; optometric assistants; MDs, DOs, NPs, PAs; RNs, LVNs/LPNs, EMTs; pharmacists; chiropractors/acupuncturists; general dentists; oral and maxillofacial surgeons; dental assistants/X-ray techs; hygienists; sterile processing techs; and more. Please note that all health care professionals need to be licensed in the state of California (if applicable) and have malpractice insurance (whether that is through your employer or individual coverage). All licensed dental professionals who serve 8-plus hours at our clinic events are also eligible for up to three free CE credits through the California Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons (CALAOMS). Coffee, lunch, and snacks are provided. All volunteers will receive a T-shirt and certificate of service. COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures will apply.

MUSIC IN THE MOUNTAINS SUMMERFEST 2022

Volunteer

Music in the Mountains (MIM) combines world-class performances with a deep commitment to music education. The three-week SummerFest classical music festival features the MIM Festival Orchestra and soloists — consisting of professional musicians from all over the country — and their own MIM Chorus of dedicated volunteers. SummerFest takes place in several venues from June 18 to July 9. There are volunteer opportunities from mid-June to mid-July. All volunteer positions at Music in the Mountains are unpaid and at-will. All volunteers will be required to read, understand, and adhere to a volunteer code-of-conduct attestation. For some volunteer positions, additional training may be necessary. Any and all additional volunteer training(s) is at the discretion of the organization and does not obligate the organization in a contract with the volunteer. Volunteer positions include office and admin assistance; housing host for musicians; SummerFest concert volunteers (set-up crew, bartenders, servers, ushers, and parking lot attendants. See specific dates at the MIM page at the Volunteer Hub.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org

Source: Connecting Point