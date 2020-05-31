Volunteer Hub: June 2-8

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the statewide shelter-in-place order, many volunteer opportunities are still temporarily suspended. But there some organizations with opportunities that can be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations who still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. This week, we are highlighting some brand new opportunities as we slowly and carefully reopen retail establishments and other public places. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

North Star Historic Conservancy

Architectural drafting assistant

The North Star House is listed on both the National Register of Historic Places and the California State Historic Buildings Register. The mission of the NSHC is to rehabilitate and transform the historic property into a premier cultural event center and to promote Nevada County’s legacy by fostering local arts, letters and sciences. The NSHC is making plans to restore the upstairs spaces of the North Star House, including one room that will be an art gallery named for the late Peggy Levine. A volunteer capable of doing architectural drafting using AutoCAD software is needed to work under the direction of the architect. You must have your own computer and AutoCAD software. Must be 18 or older.

Nevada County Pets in Need

Thrift store cashier

The mission of NCPIN is to keep pets in Nevada County fed, warm and healthy. Thrift Store Cashiers are needed at NCPIN’s Dollar Thrift Store in Grass Valley. Prospective volunteers will be interviewed and trained. Responsibilities include operating a basic cash register; bagging purchased items; and restocking racks and shelves. Must be comfortable with a busy, active work environment. Shifts are Wednesday through Saturday. The morning shift is from 9:45 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. Afternoon shift is from 12:45 to 4:20 p.m. Volunteers are encouraged to commit to specific days and shifts.

Nevada County Pets in Need

Processor for thrift store donations

Volunteers are needed at NCPIN Dollar Thrift to work as donation processors. Responsibilities include inspecting donated clothing for stains, rips, etc; hanging clothing; distributing hung clothing onto categorized racks; sorting linens and other donated items as needed; and stocking store racks and shelves as needed. Shifts are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Shifts, days, and number of hours are flexible.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point