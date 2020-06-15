Volunteer Hub: June 16-22

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the statewide shelter-in-place order, many volunteer opportunities are still temporarily suspended. But there some organizations with opportunities that can be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations who still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. Below, you will find a handpicked selection from all of the fantastic opportunities the Hub has to offer. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

FREED

Phone Reassurance Program

Do you have extra time while you are home and wanting to help our community during this challenging time? You are needed to phone isolated seniors and people with disabilities so they don’t feel so alone. You can make a big difference with your kind and caring presence via phone. Contact FREED to volunteer for the Phone Reassurance Program. As a volunteer in the Phone Reassurance Program, you will be calling seniors and people with disabilities who are isolated and need additional social contact and check-ins on their wellbeing. There are a total of 15 shifts available: Monday through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 1 to 3 p.m. There is an application process that requires a criminal background check and positive character references. There is an orientation, and ongoing monthly trainings.

Scooter’s Pals

Foster dogs for Scooter’s Pals

Scooter’s Pals provides, as resources allow, foster and forever homes for abused or abandoned dogs. During the COVID-19 outbreak, Scooter’s Pals needs dog fosters more than ever. As people get sick, their animals may land in increasing numbers in the shelters. Foster homes are needed to house them. Scooter’s Pals pays for all vet care needs, provides food if needed, heartworm monthly preventative, dog bed, and a collar and leash. Scooter’s Pals cannot guarantee that all foster dogs are spayed or neutered and fully vaccinated. But for all adoptions, dogs are spayed or neutered and fully vaccinated before they are placed into homes that are a good fit.

Sierra Harvest

COVID-19 grow your own food

While we adapt to the evolving shelter-in-place orders, Sierra Harvest invites you to volunteer to stay home, stay safe, and start a garden to grow your own food. The “garden” can be a small container on a deck or porch, or something more ambitious. Go outside and play in the dirt. Sierra Harvest’s Sierra Gardens Program will provide supplies and mentorship for your own successful backyard vegetable garden. Get regular, seasonal tips for your garden from our Sierra Gardens staff’s garden blog. Peaceful Valley Farm & Garden Supply has an incredible archive of DIY videos on all matters related to growing your own food at home. Visit this opportunity at the Volunteer Hub for more information and lists of local resources/farm & garden supply stores.

North Star Historic Conservancy

Architectural drafting assistant

The North Star House is listed on both the National Register of Historic Places and the California State Historic Buildings Register. The mission of the NSHC is to rehabilitate and transform the historic property into a premier cultural event center and to promote Nevada County’s legacy by fostering local arts, letters and sciences. The NSHC is making plans to restore the upstairs spaces of the North Star House, including one room that will be an art gallery named for the late Peggy Levine. A volunteer capable of doing architectural drafting using AutoCAD software is needed to work under the direction of the architect. You must have your own computer and AutoCAD software. Must be 18 or older.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.