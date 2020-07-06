Volunteer Hub: July 7-13

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the statewide shelter-in-place order, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations who still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. We have selected a few from that list for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Sierra Roots

Thursday lunches

Sierra Roots is committed to providing a secure and safe place for people who are chronically homeless. During the COVID-19 outbreak, Sierra Roots is continuing to provide lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays to people who are experiencing homelessness. Lunches are held at First Baptist Church, 300 Main St, Nevada City. Express interest at the Volunteer Hub and Sierra Roots will get in touch with details on how you can help.

FREED

Phone Reassurance Program

FREED’s mission is to promote independence and self-determination for people with disabilities. Compassionate volunteers are needed to make phone calls to isolated seniors and people with disabilities who are isolated and need additional social contact and check-ins on their wellbeing. Contact FREED to volunteer for the Phone Reassurance Program. There are a total of 15 shifts available: Monday through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 1 to 3 p.m. There is an application process that requires a criminal background check and positive character references; an orientation; and ongoing monthly trainings.

Scooter’s Pals

Foster dogs for Scooter’s Pals

Scooter’s Pals provides, as resources allow, foster and forever homes for abused or abandoned dogs. During the COVID-19 outbreak, Scooter’s Pals needs dog fosters more than ever. As people get sick, their animals may land in increasing numbers in the shelters. Foster homes are needed to house them. Scooter’s Pals pays for all vet care needs, provides food if needed, heartworm monthly preventative, dog bed, and a collar and leash. Scooter’s Pals cannot guarantee that all foster dogs are spayed or neutered and fully vaccinated. But for all adoptions, dogs are spayed or neutered and fully vaccinated before they are placed into homes that are a good fit. Visit the Volunteer Hub to express interest for this position.

Sierra Harvest

COVID-19 grow your own food

During the coronavirus pandemic, Sierra Harvest invites you to volunteer to stay home, stay safe, and start a garden to grow your own food. The “garden” can be a small container on a deck or porch, or something more ambitious. Go outside and play in the dirt. Sierra Harvest’s Sierra Gardens Program will provide supplies and mentorship for your own successful backyard vegetable garden. Get regular, seasonal tips for your garden from our Sierra Gardens staff’s garden blog. Peaceful Valley Farm & Garden Supply has an incredible archive of DIY videos on all matters related to growing your own food at home. Visit this opportunity at the Volunteer Hub for more information and lists of local resources/farm and garden supply stores.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.