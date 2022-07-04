Volunteer Hub: July 6-12

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the Volunteer Hub. There’s seems to something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL IN PIONEER PARK

Volunteer

The Children’s Festival is coming back to Pioneer Park in Nevada City on Friday, July 15. Ever want to be a part of a Renaissance Faire, where knights, dragons, witches, and wizards abound? Here’s your chance! Kids of all ages can discover their creative potential through arts and crafts, woodworking, stone-carving and the like. There will be a huge castle maze, catapults, magic acts, sword fighting, and even an enormous mechanical fire-breathing dragon! The Children’s Festival depends on an army of volunteers to create a medieval fairyland for one magical day. There are dozens of craft tables and activities, 3-5 volunteers will be needed at each station. Both teens and adults who want to volunteer are welcomed. Teens must be 14 years old to volunteer on their own with permission from a parent or guardian. Kids as young as 12 can volunteer if accompanied by someone 18 or older. Choose morning or evening session or do both. Email childfesthelpers@gmail.com . The festival will need 100+ volunteers to make this happen. Sign up with a friend for even more fun!

CALIFORNIA CAREFORCE

General volunteers and interpreters

Volunteer for the California CareForce 2022 Nevada County free Health-care Clinic. No health-care experience necessary. California CareForce promotes the health and well-being of those in need through volunteer supported, no-cost health-care clinics across California. Since 2011, more than 18,000 volunteers have provided free health-care services to more than 38,600 individuals, delivering $15 million worth of care, through our clinics. General volunteers are needed for: Clinic set-up and tear-down support; helping check-in volunteers; registering patients; stocking supplies; translating/interpreting for patients (Spanish speaking is a plus); sterilizing dental supplies; making glasses in the vision lab; escorting patients from section to section; patient line control; checking patients out; and various other roles. General volunteers do not need any health-care experience to participate. Volunteers do not have to commit to the entire weekend event but will be asked to commit to at least one full clinic day. Coffee, lunch, and snacks are provided. All volunteers will receive a T-shirt and certificate of service.

CALIFORNIA CAREFORCE

Volunteer licensed health care professionals

Volunteer for the California CareForce 2022 Nevada County Free Health-care Clinic! California CareForce promotes the health and well-being of those in need through volunteer supported, no-cost health-care clinics across California. Since 2011, more than 18,000 volunteers have provided free healthcare services to more than 38,600 individuals, delivering $15 million worth of care, through our clinics. Medical, dental, vision healthcare professionals needed including Optometrists/Ophthalmologists; Ophthalmic/Optometric Techs; Dispensing Opticians; Lab Techs/Lab Opticians; Optometric Assistants; MDs, DOs, NPs, Pas; RNs, LVNs/LPNs, EMTs; Pharmacists; Chiropractors/Acupuncturists; General Dentists; Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons; Dental Assistants/X-Ray Techs; Hygienists; Sterile Processing Techs; and more. Please note that all health-care professionals need to be licensed in the state of California (if applicable) and have malpractice insurance (whether that is through your employer or individual coverage). All licensed dental professionals who serve 8+ hours at our clinic events are also eligible for up to three, free CE credits through the California Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons. Coffee, lunch, and snacks are provided. All volunteers will receive a T-shirt and certificate of service. COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures will apply.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Construction crew volunteer

Do you like working with your hands? Are you someone who wants to make a difference in their community? Nevada County Habitat for Humanity is looking for construction volunteers who want to help build affordable housing for hard working local families. Volunteers at our construction sites come from all walks of life — some with building skills; many others with just a desire to learn and give back. The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to build affordable homes in partnership with local families. A Habitat for Humanity house is a hand up for families who — many of them for the first time — are achieving a decent, affordable place to live. A stable, affordable home is crucial for a family forging a path to a better life. By partnering with us, families seize the opportunity and possibility that a decent, affordable home represents.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point