Volunteer Hub: July 5-11

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, as always, we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

NEVADA COUNTY NARROW GAUGE RAILROAD MUSEUM

Docent

The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum in Nevada City is seeking volunteers to help resume regular operations, which will enable the NCNGRR Museum to contribute to the economic well-being of our community through support of local tourism. On Saturday, July 10, the museum will be holding a volunteer open house from 10 am to 1 pm to connect with those interested in enriching their lives through volunteering. No specific experience is required, just a team-player mentality with a positive attitude and a willingness to get involved.

One of the volunteer positions available is a museum docent. Docents at the NCNGRR Museum provide tours of the museum, railyard, and restoration shop to museum visitors. During the summer season, docents also provide commentary during the Saturday railbus rides. Responsibilities include escorting visitors through the NCNGRR museum, railyard, and restoration shop; explaining exhibits and answering questions; providing commentary to visitors during the museum’s railbus ride; as well as other duties such as event set-up or opening/closing procedures of the museum. Regular volunteer shifts of as little as three hours per week may be arranged. No previous docent experience required. On-the-job training and support are provided. This opportunity is well-suited to those who enjoy sharing their knowledge with others. A team-player mentality with a positive attitude and a willingness to get involved are highly desirable.





FREED

PSPS battery delivery drivers

FREED’s mission is to promote independence and self-determination for people with disabilities. Volunteers are needed to deliver backup batteries to seniors and people with disabilities to power essential medical devices during Public Safety Power Shut-offs. Delivery area includes Nevada, Yuba, Sutter, Sierra, Colusa, and Placer counties. Batteries will be available for pick up at our Grass Valley or Yuba City offices. Batteries are used to power life-sustaining medical equipment like CPAP machines and oxygen concentrators during PSPS events. This helps people shelter safely in their own homes during power outages. Volunteers must be able to lift 70 pounds and provide their own transportation. Mileage reimbursement is available. All volunteers are required to pass a criminal background check and provide proof of insurance.

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF NORTHERN SIERRA

Become a Big

The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to create and support one-to-one relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Volunteers provide a child with individualized time and attention on a regular basis, typically two to four times a month for two to three hours (depending on the activity). During their time spent with their “Bigs,” children gain new skills, explore new interests, and test behaviors that expand their experiences beyond the scope of their family or neighborhood. Matches participate in low to no-cost shared activities at a mutually convenient time (i.e. hiking, biking, learning to bake/cook, playing board games, arts/crafts, sports, etc.). When children and teens have the influence of a caring adult, they are more likely to avoid risky behaviors and to focus on academics. Volunteers should be over 21 for Community Based Program; volunteers under 21 can participate in the Site Based Program. Volunteers commit to one year minimum. Must have valid driver’s license and be able to pass a LiveScan and background check. Online training is provided.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point