Volunteer Hub: July 27 – Aug. 2

Due to the statewide shelter-in-place order, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations who still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. We have selected a few from that list for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Grass Valley Downtown Association

Information ambassadors

The Grass Valley Downtown Association represents its general membership with a unified voice in economic development and historical preservation of downtown Grass Valley and our community. The GVDA is seeking volunteers who would enjoy roaming downtown Grass Valley to answer questions and tell people about downtown happenings. Training will be provided. Choose from four two-hour shifts, seven days a week: 10 a.m. to noon, noon to 2 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Food Bank of Nevada County

Delivery drivers for seniors and people with disabilities

The Food Bank acquires and distributes donated, surplus, and purchased food to help eliminate the hunger associated with hardship or adversity in our Nevada County. The Food Bank is looking for volunteer drivers to deliver bags of groceries to seniors and people with disabilities who are in need. Shift days and times will vary. Candidates must be 18 or older; abide by all Food Bank of Nevada County processes and protocols, including special provisions for COVID-19 safety; pass a background check; be able to lift bags and boxes; and must have their own car, driver’s license, and auto insurance. Mileage will be reimbursed.

Food Bank bag packers

Food Bank of Nevada County invites you to come pack bags for its weekly food distribution. We especially encourage teams of people who are staying home together (families and other housemate combinations) who can provide more person-power and reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. Shifts are Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Food Bank of Nevada County Warehouse, 310 Railroad Ave., Suite 100, in Grass Valley. Must pass a health screening each time you check in, including having your temperature taken; must wear latex gloves; be able to lift bags and boxes; and abide by all FBNC processes and protocols. Application and release form available at the Volunteer Hub.

Nevada County Public Health Department

Stay Home & Save Lives

The Nevada County Public Health Department needs your help in combating coronavirus in our community. At this critical time, you can make an important contribution to the battle against COVID-19 by sheltering in place. We are asking all Nevada County residents to volunteer to Stay Home and Save Lives. As a Stay Home & Save Lives volunteer, you will agree to stay at your residence at all times except as needed for necessities (such as groceries, prescriptions, health care, and exercise that includes social distancing) or to provide an essential service to the community; limit or avoid contact with anyone outside of your household to help break the chain of infection; share your commitment to this volunteer opportunity with your friends, family, and community and encourage others to volunteer. Bring your compassion, kindness, and sense of civic duty to this important assignment. To sign up click the “Express Interest” button at volunteerhub.connectingpoint.org. You can also work as a virtual group to increase participation — challenge your friends and family to sign up with you as a group. Share on social media to let your friends, family, and community know you are doing your part to combat COVID-19. For more information and resources, visit the Volunteer Hub at connectingpoint.org or call 211.

