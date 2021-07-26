Volunteer Hub: July 26 – Aug. 1

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, as always, we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

PARTNERS FAMILY RESOURCE CENTERS

Tutors and music teachers

PARTNERS Family Resource Centers engage and partner with families, educators, and the community to better support children’s development, create connections, and increase access to local resources. The PARTNERS FRC in Grass Valley welcomes volunteers to serve in the following roles, with COVID-19 safety protocols. Volunteer tutors and music teachers are welcome to apply and interview with FRC. Schedule is flexible, orientation and training provided. Background check is required.

FREED

Fix-It Program: skilled carpenters, plumbers, and handypersons





FREED’s mission is to promote independence and self-determination for people with disabilities. FREED’s Fix-It Program is volunteer driven and focuses on addressing the health and safety needs of Nevada and Sierra County residents so they may remain independently in their own home. Fix-It volunteers will be serving seniors and people with disabilities addressing minor home repairs or modifications that fit their skillset. They will be offered the opportunity to work on a variety of services such as: installing grab bars, railing, or transfer poles; repairing steps; placing portable ramps; building new ramps; and making minor plumbing repairs. FREED is recruiting people with appropriate skills willing to contribute a minimum of three hours per month, and possibly larger amounts of time (less frequently) to co-work on more involved projects or to fulfill an urgent request. If you are interested in volunteering for the Fix-It Program, we require you to fill out an application that includes two professional and two personal references. We also ask volunteers to sign a confidentiality statement, an agreement that we are a drug and alcohol-free workplace, and an authorization to complete a background check.

CHILD ADVOCATES OF NEVADA COUNTY

CASA: Court Appointed Special Advocate

Court Appointed Special Advocates are trained community volunteers appointed by Juvenile Court judges to speak for the best interests of children who are brought before the court for reasons of abuse or neglect. The next training begins on Aug. 24. A Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) is an official part of judicial proceedings, working alongside attorneys and social workers. Major duties and responsibilities include completing an extensive, independent review of each case; meeting face-to-face with the child a minimum of twice a month, preferably once a week for an hour or two; speaking with the child and relevant adults who might have facts about the case, reviewing appropriate records and reports; observing the child and significant others; reporting findings to the court by submitting formal reports to the judge at every scheduled hearing/review; and more. CASAs are required to attend approximately 30-35 hours of pre-service training initially and 12 hours of continuing education training annually. Volunteers are required to make a 12-month commitment to the program and attend court hearings on their cases approximately every six months. Must have the ability to keep all client and court information confidential; communicate effectively both orally and in writing; write court reports on a computer; communicate using email and Microsoft Word; respect and relate to people from various backgrounds; relate to families from a strength-based model, even in an apparently chaotic family environment; and the ability to maintain objectivity. Must be 21 years of age.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point