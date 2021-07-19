Volunteer Hub: July 19-25

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, as always, we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There's something for every interest, taste, or commitment level.

SIERRA STREAMS INSTITUTE

Deer Creek Ranch Restoration Day

The mission of Sierra Streams Institute is to link water, science, and people for the benefit of human and environmental health. SSI is having a Restoration Field Day at Deer Creek Ranch. Activities include lopping Himalayan blackberries, removing yellow star-thistle, and watering the new plants planted last spring. Volunteers will remove invasive plants and water previous plantings of natives starting from 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Deer Creek Ranch in Penn Valley (specific directions will be sent following registration). Bring full water bottle, snacks, and gloves. Other tools provided.

SIERRA STREAMS INSTITUTE

At Pioneer Park





Sierra Streams Institute will be at Pioneer Park to answer questions, demonstrate how to do water quality monitoring, and share information about some of the plants and animals that call Deer Creek home. Learn how you can get involved and support SSI’s research so we can keep our local waterways healthy for future generations to enjoy. It’s from 10am to noon Saturday at Pioneer Park picnic area, Nevada City (picnic area is at the far back section of the park).

CHILD ADVOCATES OF NEVADA COUNTY

CASA-Court Appointed Special Advocate

Court appointed special advocates are trained community volunteers appointed by Juvenile Court judges to speak for the best interests of children who are brought before the court for reasons of abuse or neglect. The next training begins Aug. 24. A court appointed special advocate (CASA) is an official part of judicial proceedings, working alongside attorneys and social workers. Major duties and responsibilities include completing an extensive, independent review of each case; meeting face-to-face with the child a minimum of twice a month, preferably once a week for an hour or two; speaking with the child and relevant adults who might have facts about the case, reviewing appropriate records and reports; observing the child and significant others; reporting findings to the court by submitting formal reports to the judge at every scheduled hearing/review; and more. CASAs are required to attend approximately 30-35 hours of pre-service training initially and 12 hours of continuing education training annually. Volunteers are required to make a 12-month commitment to the program and attend court hearings on their cases approximately every six months. Must have the ability to keep all client and court information confidential; communicate effectively both orally and in writing; write court reports on a computer; communicate using email and Microsoft Word; respect and relate to people from various backgrounds; relate to families from a strength-based model, even in an apparently chaotic family environment; and the ability to maintain objectivity. Must be 21 years of age.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

