Volunteer Hub: July 18-24

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the Volunteer Hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

FOOD BANK OF NEVADA COUNTY

Sell concessions at ‘Sweeney Todd’

Sell concessions at performances of Sweeney Todd to raise money for the Food Bank of Nevada County! Sweeney Todd is presented by Sierra Stages at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St. in Nevada City, from July 14 through Aug 6. The Food Bank is looking for three or four volunteers to help at each performance. Volunteers will be serving mostly pre-packaged items, some baked goods, coffee, and wine before the show and during intermission. Each shift will last a few hours. Volunteers arrive one hour before show time (6:30 p.m. for evening performances and 1 p.m. for Sunday matinees). The first act is about 90 minutes long and then there will be a 15-minute intermission. It is not required that volunteers stay until the end of the show. If volunteers would like to stay and watch the second half, the house managers would really appreciate some help cleaning up once the show is over. Volunteers will need to stay through intermission and about 30 minutes after to help clean up. This will be about a 3-hour time commitment (longer if you stay for the whole show).

CANCER AID THRIFT SHOP

Cashier, sorter, receiver

Cancer Aid’s mission is to provide assistance to Nevada County residents who have been diagnosed with cancer. CATS provides financial aid and loans out home health equipment. Cancer Aid Thrift Shop has been financially supporting Nevada County cancer patients for over 50 years with proceeds from the thrift shop. The Thrift Shop is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. They would like to reopen on Saturdays with enough volunteers. Cancer Aid needs men and women who can volunteer either a half day or full day on weekdays or Saturdays. Full day shift is 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and half day is either 9 a.m.-1p.m. or 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Volunteer duties include receiving donations; sorting, pricing donations; as well as displaying and organizing items. No experience is required, just the desire to give your time to help our local cancer patients. Please consider joining Cancer Aid’s team of friendly, caring Thrift Shop volunteers.

HOSPICE OF THE FOOTHILLS

Volunteer training, Aug. 23-26

Volunteers at Hospice of the Foothills provide caring and supportive services to patients and their families. Hospice of the Foothills serves the communities of Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, North San Juan, Colfax, and Auburn. The four-day training program offers education on a wide variety of hospice care topics and will thoroughly prepare you to work with patients, families, and caregivers. The next training will be held Monday-Thursday, Aug. 23-26, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 11270 Rough & Ready Highway, Grass Valley. Training topics include History and Philosophy of Hospice Care; Duties & Responsibilities of the Hospice of the Foothills Volunteer; Psychological and Social Aspects of the Dying Process; Understanding Grief and the Bereavement Process; and Spirituality at End-of-Life. Volunteer opportunities include Friendly Visitor program; respite for caregiver; Vet to Vet program for veterans; dying vigil program; spiritual care and bereavement programs; pet visitor program; front desk reception; office support; gift and thrift stores; Friends of Hospice/fundraising; light housekeeping; massage therapists; Reiki; healing touch; musicians; and cosmetologists.

To find more volunteer opportunities, call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org

Source: Connecting Point