Volunteer Hub: July 13-19

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the statewide shelter-in-place order, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations who still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. We have selected a few from that list for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Nevada County Habitat for Humanity

ReStore volunteers

The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to build affordable homes in partnership with local families. Nevada County Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement thrift store and donation center. Standard COVID-19 safety protocols are in place. Masks required. The ReStore is looking for volunteers who can work somewhat regular, but flexible, hours — one or two days per week, usually in four-hour shifts. The ReStore is open from Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Our regular and consistent volunteers receive a significant discount, as a thank you for joining our staff and helping us make a difference in our community. No experience necessary, just a willingness to be a part of Habitat for Humanity’s mission. Volunteer duties include providing customer service, organizing donations, stocking and organizing the sales floor, gardening, special projects (craft or construction), and more. Computer design experience a plus.

Food Bank of Nevada County

Delivery drivers for seniors and people with disabilities

The Food Bank acquires and distributes donated, surplus, and purchased food to help eliminate the hunger associated with hardship or adversity in our Nevada County. The Food Bank is looking for volunteer drivers to deliver bags of groceries to seniors and people with disabilities who are in need. Shift days and times will vary. Candidates must be 18 or older; abide by all Food Bank of Nevada County processes and protocols, including special provisions for COVID-19 safety; pass a background check; be able to lift bags and boxes; and must have their own car, driver’s license, and auto insurance. Mileage will be reimbursed.

Food Bank of Nevada County

Deliver free summer lunches for kids and teens

The Food Bank acquires and distributes donated, surplus, and purchased food to help eliminate the hunger associated with hardship or adversity in our Nevada County. Volunteer drivers are needed to deliver summer lunches for kids and teens at selected apartment complexes in Grass Valley and Community Libraries.

Volunteer duties include picking up lunches at the warehouse, driving to a location, and distributing. Shifts will be Monday to Friday at noon starting on June 8 and going through Aug. 7.

Must be 18 or older and have a clean driving record. Must have your own car, driver’s license, and auto insurance. Other requirements include passing a background check, the ability to lift 25 pounds, and abiding by all Food Bank of Nevada County processes and protocols, including special provisions for COVID-19 safety.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.