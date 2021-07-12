Volunteer Hub: July 12-18

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, as always, we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF NORTHERN SIERRA

Become a Big

The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to create and support one-to-one relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Volunteers provide a child with individualized time and attention on a regular basis, typically two to four times a month for two to three hours (depending on the activity). During their time spent with their “Bigs,” children gain new skills, explore new interests, and test behaviors that expand their experiences beyond the scope of their family or neighborhood. Matches participate in low to no-cost shared activities at a mutually convenient time (i.e. hiking, biking, learning to bake/cook, playing board games, arts/crafts, sports, etc.). When children and teens have the influence of a caring adult, they are more likely to avoid risky behaviors and to focus on academics. Volunteers should be over 21 for a community-based program; volunteers under 21 can participate in the site-based program. Volunteers commit to one year minimum to meet with their “Little.” Must have valid driver’s license and be able to pass a LiveScan and background check. Online training is provided.

NEVADA COUNTY NARROW GAUGE RAILROAD MUSEUM

Event coordinator





The event coordinator for the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum in Nevada City plans, organizes, and executes special events held at the museum, using notes that specify previous event details and outcomes as well as bringing their own knowledge and experience to the task. While the biggest and most visible event at the museum is its annual Christmas party, there are other occasions throughout the year for which the event planner will have responsibility, such as the annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner. The time commitment and schedule will vary. Responsibilities include planning, organizing, and executing events for the NCNGRR Museum; soliciting and coordinating assistance from volunteer museum staff and others to ensure necessary resources and manpower are available; assigning tasks to event volunteers; coordinating with the publicity coordinator to ensure adequate event notification is provided to various media; attending monthly board and general staff meetings to report on event planning and progress; and staying informed of new opportunities for additional events. Previous party/event planning experience is helpful but not required. Should possess good organizational and delegation skills and the ability to ask others for assistance. A team-player mentality with a positive attitude and a willingness to get involved are highly desirable. Must have the ability to think quickly and react to unexpected situations occurring during an event. Must be physically able to set up and take down event set-ups involving lifting and carrying approximately 25-30 pounds.

FREED

Skilled carpenters, plumbers, and handypersons

FREED’s mission is to promote independence and self-determination for people with disabilities. FREED’s Fix-It Program is volunteer-driven and focuses on addressing the health and safety needs of Nevada and Sierra County residents so they may remain independently in their own home. Fix-It volunteers will be serving seniors and people with disabilities addressing minor home repairs or modifications that fit your skill set. You will be offered the opportunity to work on a variety of services such as: installing grab bars, railing, or transfer poles; repairing steps; placing portable ramps; building new ramps; and making minor plumbing repairs. FREED is recruiting people with appropriate skills willing to contribute a minimum of three hours per month, and possibly larger amounts of time (less frequently) to co-work on more involved projects or to fulfill an urgent request. If you are interested in volunteering for the Fix-It Program, we require you to fill out an application that includes two professional and two personal references. We also ask volunteers to sign a confidentiality statement, an agreement that we are a Drug and Alcohol-free workplace, and an authorization to complete a background check.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point