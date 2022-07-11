Volunteer Hub: July 11-17

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. For more information on any of the following opportunities, visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

FOOD BANK OF NEVADA COUNTY

Kitchen Helpers and delivery drivers for Children’s Summer Lunch Program

The Food Bank of Nevada County Summer Lunch Program distributes free, nutritious lunches to kids ages 2-18 throughout Nevada County. Volunteers are needed to work as kitchen helpers and delivery drivers for the Food Bank’s Summer Lunch Program. Monday through Friday. From Monday, June 13 until Friday, Aug.5. Kitchen volunteers will meet at the Food Bank (310 Railroad Ave, Suite 100, Grass Valley) at 9 a.m. on their scheduled days to help make sandwiches and pack lunch bags. Kitchen volunteers will stay until 12 p.m. Volunteers will pack more than 100 lunches per day, so we need as much help as possible! Delivery drivers will meet at the Food Bank at 12 p.m. on their scheduled days to pick up their lunches and then be given a route to one nearby apartment complex to distribute lunches. Drivers will return to the Food Bank at 12:30 p.m. This is a great opportunity for those who want to directly interact with the kids or for those who only have a lunch break to volunteer.

HOSPICE OF THE FOOTHILLS

Volunteer training, Aug. 23 to 26

Volunteers at Hospice of the Foothills provide caring and supportive services to patients and their families. Hospice of the Foothills serves the communities of Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, North San Juan, Colfax, and Auburn. The four-day training program offers education on a wide variety of hospice care topics and will thoroughly prepare you to work with patients, families, and caregivers. The next training will be held Monday-Thursday, Aug. 23-26, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 11270 Rough & Ready Highway, Grass Valley. Training topics include History and Philosophy of Hospice Care; Duties & Responsibilities of the Hospice of the Foothills Volunteer; Psychological and Social Aspects of the Dying Process; Understanding Grief and the Bereavement Process; and Spirituality at End-of-Life. Volunteer opportunities include Friendly Visitor program; respite for caregiver; Vet to Vet program for veterans; dying vigil program; spiritual care & bereavement programs; pet visitor program; front desk reception; office support; gift & thrift stores; Friends of Hospice/fundraising; light housekeeping; massage therapists; Reiki; healing touch; musicians; and cosmetologists.

Source: Connecting Point