Volunteer Hub: Jan. 31 – Feb. 6

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, as always, we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

FREED

Fix-It Program

FREED’s Fix-It Program is volunteer-driven and focuses on addressing the health and safety needs of Nevada County residents so they may remain independently in their own home. Fix-It volunteers will be serving seniors and people with disabilities addressing minor home repairs or modifications that fit each volunteer’s skill set. Candidates will be offered the opportunity to work on a variety of services such as installing grab bars, railing, or transfer poles, repairing steps, placing portable ramps, building new ramps, and making minor plumbing repairs. FREED is recruiting people with appropriate skills willing to contribute a minimum of three hours per month, and possibly larger amounts of time (less frequently) to co-work on more involved projects or to fulfill an urgent request. Application process includes two professional and two personal references. FREED also asks volunteers to sign a confidentiality statement, an agreement that FREED is a drug and alcohol-free workplace, and an authorization to complete a background check.

NEVADA COUNTY NARROW GAUGE RAILROAD MUSEUM

Docent





The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad and Transportation Museum is dedicated to the preservation of local transportation history and artifacts from the narrow gauge railroad era. Docents at the museum in Nevada City provide tours of the museum, railyard, and restoration shop to museum visitors. During the summer season, docents also provide commentary during the Saturday railbus rides. Volunteers may be requested to perform other duties such as event set-up or opening/closing procedures of the museum. Regular volunteer shifts of as little as three hours per week may be arranged. No previous docent experience required. On-the-job training and support are provided to new docents, so that learning about the history of the railroad and other forms of local transportation is readily achieved. This opportunity is well suited to those who enjoy sharing their knowledge with others. A team-player mentality with a positive attitude and a willingness to get involved are highly desirable.

NEVADA COUNTY HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

ReStore volunteers

The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to build affordable homes in partnership with local families. Nevada County Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement thrift store and donation center. Standard COVID-19 safety protocols are in place. Masks required. The ReStore is looking for volunteers who can work somewhat regular, but flexible, hours — one or two days per week, usually in four-hour shifts. The ReStore is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Our regular and consistent volunteers receive a significant discount, as a thank you for joining our staff and helping us make a difference in our community. No experience necessary, just a willingness to be a part of Habitat for Humanity’s mission. Volunteer duties include providing customer service, organizing donations, stocking and organizing the sales floor, gardening, special projects (craft or construction), and more. Computer design experience a plus.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point