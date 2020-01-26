Volunteer Hub: Jan. 27, 2019

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

For the Spotlight this week, we have chosen just a sample of the wide variety of opportunities you’ll find in the Volunteer Hub each day. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Sammie’s Friends

Cat Care: Feeding, cleaning, cuddling

Perfect for cat lovers! The mission of Sammie’s Friends is to provide medical care for the animals at the Nevada County Animal Shelter, making them adoptable, and to support other disadvantaged animals in Nevada County. Cat Care volunteers help with cleaning, feeding, and socializing cats within the Kitty Kove. There are three different sessions to volunteer – 8:30 to 11:00 a.m., noon to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. Responsibilities include cleaning the cat kennels, community rooms, and litter boxes; and feeding, holding, petting, brushing and playing with the cats. The afternoon crew also greets potential adopters. Understanding computers is helpful and may assist in taking on other tasks that help the overall day-to-day operations. Other tasks may include laundry, dishes, and answering the phone when needed. Must be 16 years or older.

Habitat for Humanity

Various positions

The mission of Nevada County Habitat for Humanity is to build affordable homes in partnership with local families. Habitat for Humanity has opportunities to volunteer for NC Habitat’s ReStore, a nonprofit home improvement thrift store; as a Construction Site Lunch Provider, providing lunches for Habitat’s volunteer construction crew at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and/or Saturdays; or to help in the Habitat office on weekdays, answering the phone, checking email, and helping with general office tasks. Must be 18 years or older.

Welcome Home Vets

Intake and referral specialist volunteer

Welcome Home Vets mission is to provide psychological services, education, referral and advocacy for veterans and their families at no cost. The Intake and Referral Specialist Volunteer meets the immediate needs of veterans and their families by providing referrals, assisting with online registration, and connecting veterans to agencies that can meet specific non-mental health needs. Volunteers will answer the telephone, schedule appointments, greet visitors, prepare “thank you” letters for donations, generate billing invoices, and provide a welcoming atmosphere for staff and visitors alike. Volunteers are needed Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dates and times vary. Training will be provided.

Sierra Nevada Children’s Services

Learning center assistant

Are you great with kids? SNCS is a private, nonprofit childcare resource and referral agency that has served families, early childhood professionals, and the community since 1978. Volunteers assist in maintaining the Lending Library and Play Space in a clean, orderly and welcoming fashion; greet and assist visitors in a friendly, helpful and pleasant manner; and respond to general guest questions and refer to appropriate staff when necessary. Position requires light to moderate physical exertion and the use of standard office equipment. Must be able to lift and carry objects up to 20 pounds.

KVMR 89.5 Community Radio

Put up posters

KVMR provides music, news, and public affairs programs that entertain, inform, and educate. KVMR welcomes volunteers to go out into our county to put up posters. 8-by-11 posters or small cards will be provided along with a map of suggested locations. Volunteers must ask the establishment for permission to post in their stores. The posters promote festivals, Summer Nights, KVMR fundraisers, Martin Luther King Day, etc. Locations include: Downtown Nevada City, Nevada City Seven Hills, Grass Valley, Auburn and Penn Valley. People needing community hours or 10,000 steps are welcome. No age limitations.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.