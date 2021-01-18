Volunteer Hub: Jan. 18-24

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with volunteer positions that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. This week’s Spotlight we’ve selected just a few of the many opportunities we have to offer on the Hub. For more information on this important opportunity, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Food Bank of Nevada County

Delivery drivers

The Food Bank acquires and distributes donated, surplus, and purchased food to help eliminate the hunger associated with hardship or adversity in our Nevada County. The Food Bank is looking for volunteer drivers to deliver bags of groceries to seniors and people with disabilities who are in need. Shift days and times will vary. Candidates must be 18 or older; abide by all Food Bank of Nevada County processes and protocols, including special provisions for COVID-19 safety; pass a background check; be able to lift bags and boxes; and must have their own car, driver’s license, and auto insurance. Mileage will be reimbursed.

Food Bank of Nevada County

Distribution Day volunteers

Food Bank of Nevada County invites you to come help with its weekly food distribution. We especially encourage teams of people who are staying home together (families and other housemate combinations) who can provide more person-power and reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. Food Bank of Nevada County distribution days are second and fourth Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley. Must complete a health screening each time you check in, including having your temperature taken, must wear latex gloves. Other requirements include the ability to lift bags and boxes, abide by all FBNC processes and protocols, print and complete application and release form (available at the Volunteer Hub.)

Interfaith Food Ministry

Clerical and outreach opportunities

Interfaith Food Ministry can always use volunteers to help with the essential work behind the scenes. This includes a variety of clerical and outreach tasks that can be done from home such as thank you notes, phone calls, emails, outreach and follow-ups, data entry, mailings.

Interfaith Food Ministry

Distribute, pack and sort, or drive

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in western Nevada County. IFM is currently experiencing a shortage of volunteers due to statewide stay-at-home ordinances. Volunteers are urgently needed for:

Food distribution — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Packing and sorting — 7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Grocery store delivery — 7 to 9 a.m. seven days a week (pick up food at grocery stores and deliver to the IFM warehouse). IFM requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers. School credit can be applied where possible. No need to call, just show up. We’ll provide training on the spot. IFM is located at 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley. We are implementing strict social distancing measures in our operation while continuing to feed Nevada County.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point