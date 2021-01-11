Volunteer Hub: Jan. 11-17

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with volunteer positions that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. This week’s Spotlight we’ve selected just a few of the many opportunities we have to offer on the Hub. For more information on this important opportunity, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Sierra Roots

Thursday lunches

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Sierra Roots is continuing to provide lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays to people who are experiencing homelessness. Lunches are held at First Baptist Church, 300 Main St., Nevada City. Express interest at the Volunteer Hub and Sierra Roots will get in touch with details of how you can help.

Bright Futures for Youth

Youth Hub volunteer: Distance Learning Center

Bright Futures for Youth is a nonprofit created by the merger of The Friendship Club and NEO Youth Center. The Youth Hub is a free distance learning center for students who need a reliable internet connection in order to participate effectively in distance learning. It’s based at the Nevada County Fairgrounds’ Main Street Center. The Youth Hub needs six volunteers a day for three to four-hour shifts, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. A Youth Hub volunteer is a well qualified, caring adult whose responsibility is to help supervise and implement a distance learning program. The distance learning center serves multiple school districts, including Nevada Joint Union High School District and students who opt out of its hybrid model, as well as those youth who do not currently have an internet connection at home, or an unreliable connection that prevents them from participating effectively in distance learning. BFFY is looking for volunteers who enjoy working with elementary age and teenage youth and have good social and people skills. Proficiency in Zoom, Google Classroom, and Schoology a plus. Interested candidates must successfully complete a volunteer screening process.

Nevada County Habitat for Humanity

ReStore volunteers

The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to build affordable homes in partnership with local families. Nevada County Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement thrift store and donation center. Standard COVID-19 safety protocols are in place. Masks required. The ReStore is looking for volunteers who can work somewhat regular, but flexible, hours – one or two days per week, usually in four-hour shifts. The ReStore is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Our regular and consistent volunteers receive a significant discount, as a thank you for joining our staff and helping us make a difference in our community. No experience necessary, just a willingness to be a part of Habitat for Humanity’s mission. Volunteer duties include providing customer service, organizing donations, stocking and organizing the sales floor, gardening, special projects (craft or construction), and more. Computer design experience a plus.

FREED

Phone Reassurance Program

Do you have extra time while you are home and wanting to help our community during this challenging time? You are needed to phone isolated seniors and people with disabilities so they don’t feel so alone. You can make a big difference with your kind and caring presence via phone. Contact FREED to volunteer for the Phone Reassurance Program. As a volunteer in the Phone Reassurance Program, you will be calling seniors and people with disabilities who are isolated and need additional social contact and check-ins on their wellbeing. There are a total of 15 shifts available: Monday through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 1 to 3 p.m. There is an application process that requires a criminal background check and positive character references. There is an orientation, and ongoing monthly trainings.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point