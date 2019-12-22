Volunteer Hub: Help address homelessness this holiday season

Homelessness is a complex issue impacting our community. The Volunteer Hub is inviting you to be part of the solution. We are excited to announce a partnership with Nevada County on the Better Together campaign. Better Together is a collaboration of local organizations who are joining forces to address the issue of homelessness in innovative and thoughtful ways.

This week, in the spirit of the season, the Volunteer Hub is highlighting opportunities from our Better Together partners. We all have an opportunity to make a positive impact in the community. Take a look and get involved!

For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Board Member

Sierra Roots

Sierra Roots is committed to providing a safe place for people who are chronically homeless by employing a relationship-based approach that preserves the dignity of each person. As a board member, you would prepare for and attend monthly board meetings; become familiar with Sierra Roots’ programs, their community of volunteers, and with chronically homeless participants; and show your commitment to our mission by engaging in Sierra Roots events and planning fundraising activities.

Ideal applicants are team players who have leadership experience, but prior experience on a Board of Directors is not a requirement.

Advocate

Sierra Roots

The Advocacy Training and Support Program operates on the principle of meeting those experiencing homelessness “where they are and how they are.” The program trains and supports volunteers to be advocates of chronically homeless individuals who indicate they are ready and willing to accept assistance. This may mean helping them get their legal commitments taken care of, finding a primary physician, getting a legal ID, renewing their license, and many other tasks on an as-needed basis. Volunteers are trained and guided in their advocacy. Trainings are offered twice each year, in spring and fall, and run once a week for six weeks. Sign up now to get on the list for the next training.

Pet Food Giveaway Assistant

Nevada County Pets in Need

The mission of Nevada County Pets in Need is to keep pets in Nevada County fed, warm and healthy. Pet food giveaways happen at 470 S. Auburn St., Grass Valley, on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to noon (except federal holidays) and the second Saturday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Pet Food Giveaway Assistants help clients with getting pet food as well as services they might need, including bagging pet food, selling flea and tick medications, and issuing license and spay/neuter vouchers. Volunteers must be 18 years of age and able to lift up to 25 pounds.

Food Access Saturday

United Way

United Way of Nevada County works to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. Food Access Saturday is a program for Nevada County residents who can’t make it to food distributions during the work week. Volunteers are needed every second Saturday to assist with the Food Access Saturday distribution at Interfaith Food Ministry (a Food Access Saturday partner) at 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley, from 10 a.m. to noon. Tasks include helping to bag food and helping take food to peoples’ cars. Upcoming dates: Jan. 11, Feb. 8, and March 14.

General Volunteer

Hospitality House

The mission of Hospitality House is to bring homeless people in Nevada County into a circle of community caring that offers shelter, sustenance, medical care, advocacy, opportunity, dignity, and hope as we assist them in transitioning from homelessness to housing. Opportunities include volunteering at the Bread & Roses Thrift Store and at the Utah’s Place shelter. Thrift store volunteers can choose a day of the week to volunteer for a shift of two to four hours, and then repeat that every week or on a drop-in basis. Duties include sorting, hanging and steaming clothes, restocking racks, pulling older clothes for sales, cleaning, stocking wares, and assisting customers. Utah’s Place volunteers are needed for monitoring guests, fundraising and outreach, dinner preparation, and driving. Training is provided.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.