Volunteer Hub for Nov. 25, 2019

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This Thanksgiving week, we’re sending gratitude to the residents of Nevada County who devote their valuable time to support others. The strength of this community is shown through our amazing nonprofit organizations and the generous volunteers who make their services possible. We are honored to serve as your connecting point. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Connect to your cause:

Volunteer Drivers

Sierra Services For the Blind and Visually Impaired

Are you a safe driver with a clean driving record? Sierra Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired offers resources and services at no charge to clients in the foothill communities of Nevada and Placer counties. Sierra Services is looking for volunteer drivers to help get their clients to and from peer groups, doctor appointments and an occasional dinner or lunch event. Must be 18 and have a valid driver’s license and insurance. Mileage will be compensated.

Holiday Volunteers

Hospice Gift & Thrift

Looking for something fun and meaningful to do this holiday season? Like to shop at thrift stores? Want “first dibs” before items are put out for sale? Hospice of the Foothills is looking for volunteers for the holiday season who would like to assist customers, serve as cashier, assist in processing donated goods, and keep the store neat and orderly. Volunteers are needed for the Grass Valley, Nevada City, and Penn Valley locations, as well as the Rough and Ready Warehouse/Kidspace. Perks include significant discounts on furniture, household goods and clothing. Prospective volunteers must complete an application.

Field Work and Other Opportunities

Sierra Streams Institute

Help bring out the beauty of nature in wintertime. Sierra Streams Institute is a watershed monitoring, research, and restoration group based in Nevada City. SSI has an abundance of volunteer opportunities available, covering a wide variety of experience levels, time commitments, and physical demands. Field work opportunities include: wildlife and water quality monitoring (bird surveys, amphibian surveys, small mammal trapping, game camera trapping, etc.); benthic macroinvertebrate and algae collection; and habitat restoration (invasive plant removal, planting native species, watering plants, etc). Other opportunities include: water chemistry sample processing; education program support; fundraising and outreach; data entry; photography/graphic design; or sharing any relevant special talents or interests. No experience needed. Training will be provided.

Various Positions

Food Bank of Nevada County

Help everyone in the community have a happy holiday season. The Food Bank of Nevada County acquires and distributes donated, surplus, and purchased food to help eliminate hunger. Volunteer duties at the Food Bank include packing and sorting donated bulk food and food distribution. Our organization has five food distribution outreach sites in Nevada County where our volunteers help allocate food to families and individuals. Other volunteer opportunities include: warehouse assistance, driving and deliveries, annual food drives, fundraising, and special events. Volunteers must complete a volunteer application. Volunteers between the ages of 12-15 must be with an adult and volunteers 16-17 years of age must have parental permission. The Food Bank will work with every volunteer to make their experience positive and rewarding.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.