Volunteer Hub: Find a spot at the Health Clinic

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub is a free service to connect Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community. Each week, we feature a selection of upcoming opportunities from our growing list of local organizations.

This week, we have chosen to devote our entire spotlight to a single organization. United Way of Nevada County will be hosting a free two-day California CareForce Health Clinic Jan. 11 and 12 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Services will include medical, dental and vision care. Free prescription glasses will be made on-site. Dental X-rays, cleanings, fillings and, if necessary, extractions will be provided. All these services will be available to all, free, no questions asked. Volunteers are urgently needed for all aspects of this event.

Professional medical volunteers are needed on Jan. 11 and 12 to provide medical, dental and vision care exams and other services. Professional medical volunteers must be licensed/certified and be insured. Retired medical professional volunteers may help with triage and assisting. General volunteers are needed on Jan. 9 and 10 to do setup, and again on Jan. 11 and 12 to: register patients, stock supplies, escort patients to departments, serve food and translate (if bilingual).

Time commitment: Since the number of patients served each day is based on the number of volunteers, when you sign up to volunteer for a clinic day, it is expected that you will be able to volunteer the whole day. If you are unable to volunteer for the whole day, please email emerald@californiacareforce.org to see if there is still availability in your section.

The clinic typically opens at 7 a.m. and closes in the late afternoon or early evening hours, around 5 p.m. The schedules for each section of the clinic vary based on the skills, qualifications and experience of the volunteers in those sections. If you can only volunteer for part of the day (a half day or less), please let the coordinators know so they can plan accordingly. Please remember to review the times you’re expected to arrive for your specific section of the clinic.

Medical volunteers

Medical doctors, doctors of osteopathic medicine, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses, nutritionists, EMTs, chiropractors and acupuncturist volunteers are needed. The medical section provides screenings, general health checks, health education and diabetes counseling, and other basic services. They also help stabilize patients so that they can undergo their dental or vision procedures.

Dental volunteers: general dentists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental X-Ray technicians and dental students (with instructor oversight) are needed. The dental section consists of three sections: hygiene, restoration and oral surgery. The clinics do not provide any endodontic work. The dental floor consists of 70 chairs. You do not need to bring your own equipment, all instrumentation and personal protective equipment will be provided. Dental volunteers may also be eligible to receive 3 CE credits free of charge.

Vision volunteers

Optometrists and ophthalmologists, ophthalmic and optometric technicians, opticians and vision lab technician volunteers are needed. The vision section provides full eye exams and produces custom-made prescription glasses on-site (up to 350 pairs per day) for patients.

General volunteers (non-professional)

Volunteers without professional health care experience or skills will be able to volunteer in several other capacities: registering patients, stocking supplies, sterilizing dental supplies, making glasses in the Vision Lab, escorting patients from section to section and interpreting for patients (if you speak a second language). Please be flexible concerning your work assignment at the clinic. Many roles need to be filled, so you may not be able to volunteer for a specific role. Although the California CareForce Clinic will do their best to honor your requests — in addition to accommodating any physical restrictions you have — general volunteers will mostly be assigned roles when they arrive based on the greatest need at the time. Getting the clinic operations up and running each morning will be the priority, so things can be very busy.

Modest, comfortable attire recommended (scrubs are acceptable). All volunteers are required to wear closed-toe shoes (in which you can stand comfortably in for long hours). No tank tops, clothing featuring political statements or clothing with offensive words/symbols are permitted. Complimentary volunteer T-shirts will be provided, if needed. Breakfast, lunch and refreshments served each day.

Volunteers wishing to receive services at the clinic may receive services the following day of volunteering. You may not receive services on the same day as you volunteered. You will need to get a wristband for the services needed. Wristbands are distributed the day before services are received.

To find more information on the United Way California CareForce Health Clinic and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.