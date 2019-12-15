Volunteer Hub: Find a new opportunity

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Don’t look now, but we’re already halfway through December! For the upcoming new year, consider donating some time to a nonprofit organization that’s dedicated to your favorite cause. The following is only a sample of what The Volunteer Hub has to offer. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Connect to your cause:

Barn Cleaner

Animal Place Sanctuary

Work with animals! Animal Place is one of the largest and oldest animal sanctuaries in the nation, focusing on farm animal rescue, education, and adoption. The volunteer barn cleaner helps with farm and barn chores, completes daily cleaning duties, and maintains shelter areas/animal quarters for potbellied pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, turkeys, and rabbits. Dependable volunteers with an interest in working for and with farmed animals are encouraged to apply. Ideal candidates should able to lift 20 pounds and perform strenuous manual labor when called for, work well with a variety of people, follow detailed instructions, meet time sensitive demands, learn and process new information quickly, and be committed to Animal Place’s mission. Volunteers are asked for a minimum of two four-hour shifts per month (Monday to Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.). Orientation & training will be provided.

Court Appointed Special Advocate

Child Advocates of Nevada County

Play an important, positive role in the life of a child. The goal of Child Advocates of Nevada County is to decrease the maltreatment of children in our community. Court Appointed Special Advocates are trained community volunteers appointed by Juvenile Court judges to speak for the best interests of children who are brought before the court for reasons of abuse or neglect. Responsibilities include meeting face-to-face with the child a minimum of twice a month; speaking with the child and relevant adults involved in the child’s life who might have facts about the case; and reviewing appropriate records and reports. After an extensive training, each CASA is supervised and supported by CASA staff and is provided with resources and guidance to aid in effective advocacy. Volunteers are required to make a 12-month commitment to this program, with a general monthly time commitment of 10-15 hours.

General Volunteer

InConcert Sierra

Help give the gift of music to our community. Join the team of InConcert Sierra volunteers for the 2019-20 Third-Sunday concert series. InConcert Sierra presents exceptional classical and choral performances that inspire and enhance the cultural life in Nevada County. Volunteer opportunities include ushering, set-up/clean-up, concessions, ticket sales, ticket-taking, handing out programs, stagehand work, special event staffing, office volunteers, docents for third-grade educational concerts, ambassadors, and even cookie baking. Volunteer benefits include complimentary concert admission, work references and/or fulfillment of volunteer hours required by schools or employers, opportunities to meet the artists, and the annual volunteer appreciation party.

Police Volunteer

GVPD

Promote peace and safety in the community. The Grass Valley Police Department is actively seeking citizen volunteers interested in joining the GVPD Volunteer Program. Accepted applicants will be issued a GVPD Volunteer uniform and badge. Duties include assisting the Records Department and working the front lobby window; assisting with patrolling the downtown parking lots with the authority to issue courtesy warnings; conducting residential vacation house checks to prevent burglaries and break-ins; working special events like Cornish Christmas, the Toy Run, National Night Out; and much more. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old, currently live or work in Nevada County and have a high school diploma or equivalent. You must be able to pass a thorough background investigation and fingerprint clearance (FBI/DOJ). You must possess a valid California driver’s license, be in satisfactory medical condition, and be able to commit four hours per week to the program. Training and overall approval by the chief of police required.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.