Volunteer Hub: Feb. 8-14

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with volunteer positions that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. For this week’s Spotlight we’ve selected just a few of the many opportunities we have to offer on the Hub. For more information on this important opportunity, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Community Beyond Violence

State certified crisis intervention training

Become a crisis intervention peer counselor! Be that person who is the bridge to another’s healing. Take this training to learn valuable skills in both your professional and personal life from active listening techniques and peer counseling skills; to identifying red flags in relationships; to understanding and dismantling societal and personal biases; soothe effects of trauma; and how to advocate for survivors most compassionately and effectively. Once completed, you will be certified as a peer counselor. You will be able to provide peer counseling/direct client services such as the 24-hour crisis line and in-office advocacy. Orientation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. There will be a required orientation to discuss the training schedule, the syllabus and topics to be covered, attendance and to answer any questions. The cost of the training is $40 to cover materials (scholarships are available). After the orientation, we will be scheduling brief, virtual interviews for each candidate prior to the training. Training will be held from Mondays and Thursdays from March 1 to April 29 via Zoom. Space will fill up quick, express interest at the Volunteer Hub today.

Sierra Foothills Village

Transportation support for aging adults

Drivers are always in high demand at Sierra Foothills Village. Drivers may choose to provide transportation to and from appointments, social and cultural events, small errands, or simply deliver requested items to our members. The area is limited to a 7-mile radius of a member’s home. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place. Volunteers assist with grocery shopping, medical appointments, personal care appointments, lab tests, salon appointments, social and cultural events, and other errands (bank, pharmacy, post office, etc). Candidates must be 18 or older, pass a background check, have their own car, car insurance, and have a clean DMV driving record.

Interfaith Food Ministry

Distribute, pack and sort, or drive

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. IFM is currently experiencing a shortage of volunteers due to statewide stay-at-home ordinances. Volunteers are urgently needed for:

Food distribution: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

Packing and sorting: 7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Grocery store delivery: 7 to 9 a.m. seven days a week (pick up food at grocery stores and deliver to the IFM warehouse). IFM requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers. School credit can be applied where possible. No need to call, just show up. We’ll provide training on the spot. IFM is located at 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley. We are implementing strict social distancing measures in our operation while continuing to feed Nevada County.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.

