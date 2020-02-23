Volunteer Hub: Feb. 24 – March 1

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

The Volunteer Hub is your gateway to finding fun and rewarding opportunities to contribute to the community. There are many local nonprofits and government agencies that are looking for someone like you to help them better serve Nevada County. This week’s selections are just a sample of what you’ll find online. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Food Bank of Nevada County

Graphic designer

Help families in our area access the food they need. The Food Bank of Nevada County was established in 1986 to alleviate hunger and food insecurity in Nevada County. The Food Bank is looking for a volunteer graphic designer or computer savvy artist to create posters, flyers, and other materials to inform the public about hunger relief and access to food and nutritional support. This opportunity can be done from home and on an as-needed basis. Applicants must be 18 or older. This volunteer opportunity is part of the Better Together campaign, addressing the issue of homelessness in Nevada County.

Nevada County Pets in Need

Pet food bagger

Are you an animal lover? The mission of Nevada County Pets in Need is to keep pets in Nevada County fed, warm and healthy. Volunteers are needed one to two Saturdays a month to re-bag pet food into 1-gallon Ziploc bags. Bagging starts at 10 a.m. and lasts for two to three hours on varying Saturdays. NCPiN usually knows about two weeks in advance which Saturdays it will be and gives those dates to volunteers. Ability to lift 20 pounds is helpful but not required. Shifts normally start at 10 a.m. until finished, but hours are flexible. Applicants must be 18 or older. This volunteer opportunity is part of the Better Together campaign, addressing the issue of homelessness in Nevada County.

InConcert Sierra

General volunteer

Help give the gift of music to our community. Join the team of InConcert Sierra volunteers for the 2020 Third-Sunday concert series. InConcert Sierra presents classical and choral performances that inspire and enhance the cultural life in Nevada County. Volunteer opportunities include ushering, set-up/clean-up, concessions, ticket sales, ticket-taking, handing out programs, stagehand work, special event staffing, office volunteers, docents for third-grade educational concerts, ambassadors, and even cookie baking. Volunteer benefits include complimentary concert admission; work references and/or fulfillment of volunteer hours required by schools or employers; opportunities to meet the artists; and the annual volunteer appreciation party. Applicants must be 12 or older (applicants 12-17 must be accompanied by an adult).

Partners in English Language Learning

Auditor

Are you good with numbers? Partners in English Language Learning is a nonprofit organization that has been teaching English as a Second Language for 30 years by offering one-on-one language tutoring. PiELL requires biannual audits as a requirement for one of their grants. PiELL is a small, local nonprofit, with an annual income less than $20,000. Financials are comprised mainly of payroll and associated taxes for one part-time employee, board insurance, and materials for tutoring. Must be 21 or older.

Nevada County Habitat for Humanity

Make lunch for construction crew

Want to show off your kitchen skills? The mission of Nevada County Habitat for Humanity is to build affordable homes in partnership with local families. Habitat for Humanity has a year-round need for volunteer lunch providers for the all-volunteer construction crews of 10-12 people. Typical lunches include sandwiches, casseroles, salads, fruit, cookies, etc. Commitment can be once a month, a few times a year, or sign up to be a substitute. Shifts would start at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and/or Saturdays. Must be 18 or older.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.