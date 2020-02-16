Volunteer Hub: Feb. 17-23

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Have you been wanting to contribute more to your community? Have you been wanting to become more active and connected? Consider taking a little time to volunteer. When you visit the Volunteer Hub, you’re sure to find at least a few volunteer opportunities to fit your interests and your schedule. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Sierra Roots Shelter

Monitors and community liaisons

Sierra Roots is committed to providing a secure, safe place for people who are chronically homeless and has provided an emergency weather shelter in Nevada City for nine years. During a weather event, the Sierra Roots shelter coordinator must seek the commitment of 18 volunteers for three shifts per day. This year the shelter will operate as a joint effort of Sierra Roots, Nevada County, Nevada City, and the VFW Post of Nevada City. Volunteers are also needed to be evening monitors, meal makers, and food servers. Must be 18 or older. *This volunteer opportunity is part of the Better Together campaign, addressing the issue of homelessness in Nevada County.

North Star Historic Conservatory

Grounds keepers

The North Star House is a beautiful 10,000-square-foot home built in 1905 for the superintendent of the North Star Mine, Arthur DeWint Foote, and his family. It was designed by renowned architect Julia Morgan (famous for her work on Hearst Castle in San Simeon). Volunteer grounds keepers are needed to restore and maintain a few acres around the historic North Star House in Grass Valley. Maintenance of existing landscaping includes clearing, trimming, and pruning; development; and restoration of the grounds to resemble landscaping of 50 years ago. Other responsibilities include removing plants/adding new plants, walkways, planter boxes, irrigation, etc. Time commitment and schedule are flexible.

Grass Valley Police Department

Police volunteer

Promote peace and safety in the community. The Grass Valley Police Department is actively seeking citizen volunteers interested in joining its volunteer program. Accepted applicants will be issued a volunteer uniform and badge. Duties include assisting the Records Department and working the front lobby window; assisting with patrolling the downtown parking lots with the authority to issue courtesy warnings; conducting residential vacation house checks to prevent burglaries and break-ins; working special events like Cornish Christmas, the Toy Run, National Night Out; and much more. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old, currently live or work in Nevada County and have a high school diploma or equivalent. You must be able to pass a thorough background investigation and fingerprint clearance (FBI/DOJ). You must possess a valid California driver’s license, be in satisfactory medical condition, and be able to commit four hours per week to the program. Training and overall approval by the chief of police required.

KVMR 89.5 FM

General volunteers

KVMR provides music, news, and public affairs programs that entertain, inform, and educate. Volunteer opportunities include helping out at KVMR events: setup, security, cleanup, admissions, etc; staffing the outreach booth at community events; signing up new members; hanging posters for events in Grass Valley, Nevada City, Auburn, Truckee, Roseville, Sacramento, and more; general office support; answering phones for membership drive (fund drives occur three times per year); dump/recycling runs; and more. Must be 18 or older.

Welcome Home Vets

Marketing and advertising volunteer

Welcome Home Vets’ mission is to provide psychological services, education, referral and advocacy for veterans and their families at no cost. WHV is in search of an energetic, computer-friendly individual to work directly with the communications director in promoting WHV on media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Light receptionist duties are also required. Shifts are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Schedule subject to change based on other volunteers’ schedules. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Training will be provided. *This volunteer opportunity is part of the Better Together campaign, addressing the issue of homelessness in Nevada County.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.