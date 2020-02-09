Volunteer Hub: Feb. 10-16

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Day by day, week by week, the Volunteer Hub continues to grow. We would like to welcome the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum to our expanding list of partner organizations. We are showcasing their first two submitted opportunities, along with another assortment of volunteer positions to suit every taste. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum

Docent

The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad and Transportation Museum is dedicated to the preservation of local transportation history and artifacts from the narrow gauge railroad era. Docents at the Railroad Museum provide tours of the museum, rail yard, and restoration shop to visitors. During the summer season, docents also provide commentary during the Saturday railbus rides. Responsibilities and duties include escorting visitors through the museum, rail yard and restoration shop; explaining exhibits and answering questions; and other duties such as setting-up for events and opening/closing the museum. Regular volunteer shifts of three hours per week may be arranged. No previous docent experience required. On-the-job training and support are provided.

Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum

Event coordinator

The event coordinator for the Railroad Museum plans, organizes, and executes special events held at the museum. While the biggest and most visible event at the museum is its annual Christmas party, there are other occasions throughout the year for which the event planner will have responsibility, such as the annual volunteer appreciation dinner. The time commitment and schedule will vary. Responsibilities and duties include planning, organizing, and executing events for the museum; coordinating volunteer staff and resources; coordinating with the publicity coordinator to ensure adequate event notification is provided to various media outlets; attending monthly board and general staff meetings; and staying informed of new opportunities for additional events. Previous party/event planning experience is helpful but not required. Ideal applicants should possess good organizational skills and the ability to ask others for assistance. Must be physically able to set up and take down event set-ups involving lifting and carrying approximately 25-30 pounds.

Cancer Aid Thrift Store

Cashier, sorter, receiver

Use your customer service skills to help those fighting cancer. Cancer Aid provides financial aid and loans out home health equipment to Nevada County residents who have been diagnosed with cancer. With several key volunteers moving away, Cancer Aid has a number of positions to fill. Thrift store volunteer duties include receiving, sorting, pricing, and displaying donated items. Volunteers may choose to help with all or any of these jobs. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Shifts include full days (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), or half days (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or noon to 4 p.m.). No experience needed. Training will be provided.

Animal Place Sanctuary

Animal socializer

Founded in 1989, Animal Place Sanctuary fills a much needed niche of farm animal rescue, sanctuary, education, and adoption. Animal Place is one of the largest and oldest animal sanctuaries in the nation. As an animal socializer, a volunteer would socialize with goats, rabbits, sheep, and chickens and provide them with human companionship; feed them species-specific, staff-approved treats; talk to them; provide physical connection as allowed by individual animals; and groom them. Qualifications include having an interest in working for and with farmed animals, sensitivity in regard to behavioral cues of animals, dependability, strong communication and listening skills, ability to follow detailed instructions, and a desire to be a part of the Animal Place community. Minimum of two two-hour shifts per month for three months. Shifts would be anytime between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Nevada County Veterans Service Office

Drivers, office volunteers

The Veterans Service Office promotes the interest and welfare of veterans, dependents, and their survivors by enhancing their quality of life through counseling, education, benefits assistance, and advocacy. The Veterans Service Office assists veterans in their interactions with the Department of Veterans Affairs to apply for benefits like health care, compensation, and pension. The VSO office has two volunteer opportunities: providing rides to both the Reno VA Medical Center and the Mather VA Medical Center near Sacramento for our aging, homeless, or low-income veteran populations; or a volunteer representative to work in the McCourtney Road office. Both volunteer opportunities are critical to ensuring that the county’s veterans receive the best service possible. Background check is required.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.