Volunteer Hub: Dec. 6-12

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

SALVATION ARMY OF GRASS VALLEY

Kettle Bell program

The Salvation Army of Grass Valley is seeking volunteers for its Kettle Bell program. The Salvation Army kettles and bell ringers are a familiar sight and sound during the holiday season. This organization provides a range of vital social services to people in need in our community. Kettle contributions help to fund these important programs. Kettle Bell program participants will be assigned a local store and can spend any time from an hour to a day attending a kettle. Many groups choose to host a day and combine fundraising and fun. Please give a call if you would like to participate in this year’s efforts. The Kettle Bell program began Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 24. The Salvation Army will match your choice of stores and hours.

SIERRA ROOTS

Monitors and community liaisons





Sierra Roots has provided an emergency weather shelter in Nevada City for nine years. This is a life-saving program that is urgently needed during extreme weather events for one of the most vulnerable populations, the chronically homeless people in our community. Each time a weather event triggers the need to open, the Sierra Roots shelter coordinator must seek the commitment of 18 volunteers for the three shifts per day. This year the shelter will operate as the joint effort of the Sierra Roots Shelter Collaboration (Sierra Roots, Nevada County, Nevada City, and the VFW Post of Nevada County). The shelter urgently needs volunteers to work as evening monitors, meal makers, and food servers. The main shelter venue is the Nevada City Veterans Hall at 415 N. Pine St., Nevada City. On nights the Vet’s Hall is not available, Seaman’s Lodge in Pioneer Park is used.

INTERFAITH FOOD MINISTRY

General volunteers

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in western Nevada County. IFM feeds the hungry, helping to sustain good health and human dignity. IFM always welcomes more volunteers. Volunteers are needed for:

Food Distribution Team: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, or Friday. Work some or all of that time. We’d welcome more volunteers from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. to help with setup. (Drive-thru distribution hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Packing and Sorting Team: 7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday or Thursday. Work some or all of that time.

Grocery Store Drivers Team: 7 to 9 a.m., days vary. Volunteers needed seven days a week (pick up food at grocery stores and deliver to the IFM warehouse). Choose the day that’s best for you.

Holiday 2021 schedule:

Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon: Food Access Saturday (in collaboration with United Way, for people who cannot make it to Monday, Wednesday, Friday distributions). Regular food and holiday food.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 13, 15, 17. Regular food and holiday food.

Saturday, Dec. 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. – Holiday food only.

Monday and Wednesday, Dec. 20 and 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Regular food and holiday food.

IFM closed Christmas Eve.

IFM open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 27, 29, 31. Regular food.

IFM requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers (school credit can be applied where possible). No need to call, just show up, we’ll provide training on the spot. IFM is at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley. When you can, please fill out the volunteer form for our records. We are implementing strict physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures in our operation, while continuing to feed Nevada County.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point