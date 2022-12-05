Volunteer Hub: Dec. 6-11

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

Sierra Services for the Blind

Client Appreciation Lunch Volunteers

The purpose and mission of Sierra Services for the Blind is to provide a comprehensive health program of peer and other counseling support, educational support, social development, and other community-based programs to foster physical and mental health for the blind and visually impaired of all ages. Sierra Services is seeking volunteers for their Client Appreciation Lunch in Grass Valley on Friday, December 16, from 10:30am through the afternoon in (full location details will be provided to volunteers). Volunteers needed for setting up tables and chairs, cooking, and cleaning up after the event. Drivers are also needed.

KARE Crisis Nursery

Elves, Gift Wrappers, & More for Santa’s Shoppe December 10

The KARE Crisis Nursery is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing safe, nurturing shelter and respite care for small children and assistance to their families who are facing a crisis. The KARE Crisis Nursery and Sierra Presbyterian Church will host their annual Santa’s Shoppe on Saturday December 10, and we need your help! This is a wonderful community event, where kids (ages 3-10) can buy low-cost gifts for family, friends, and even their pets. Elves, Gift Wrappers, and Support Staff are needed on the day of the event. Both adults and kids 12 years and older are welcome to volunteer.

Elves: Volunteers are needed to guide the children through Santa’s Shoppe as they select their gifts. Shift 1: 8:45-11:30am. Shift 2: 11:15am–1:30pm.

Gift Wrappers: Gift wrappers are needed each shift to wrap gifts the kids have selected. Shift 1: 9:00–11:30am. Shift 2: 11:30am–1:30pm.

Support Staff: Volunteers are needed to help things run smoothly by directing traffic, guiding people to the right place, restocking gift tables, and cleaning up afterwards.

KARE Crisis Nursery are also seeking donations of new or gently used items to stock the shelves in Santa’s Shoppe (no clothing except infant sizes). Donations can be dropped off at the KARE Nursery at 15649 Ridge Estates Road, Nevada City on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10:30-3:00. If you’d like to volunteer or if you have any questions about the event, please contact us at kare.helpers@gmail.com .

Interfaith Food Ministry

Distribute, Pack & Sort, or Drive

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. IFM helps to sustain good health and human dignity. IFM is experiencing a shortage of volunteers, so additional help is needed and appreciated. Volunteers are needed for the Food Distribution Team (7:30am-2pm, Monday, Wednesday, or Friday); the Packing and Sorting Team (7-11am, Tuesday or Thursday); and the Grocery Store Drivers Team (7-9am). Volunteers are needed seven days a week (to pick up food at grocery stores and deliver to the IFM warehouse). Choose the day that’s best for you. IFM requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. It’s fine to volunteer for multiple teams. IFM is located at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers. School credit can be applied where possible. No need to call, just show up! IFM will provide training on the spot. When you can, please fill out the volunteer form for our records here. We observe strict physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures in our operation, while continuing to feed Nevada County.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org

