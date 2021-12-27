Volunteer Hub: Dec. 27 – Jan. 2

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

SOUTH YUBA RIVER CITIZENS LEAGUE

2022 Wild & Scenic Film Festival volunteers

The South Yuba River Citizen’s League (SYRCL) unites the community to protect and restore the Yuba River watershed. SYRCL’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival inspires environmental activism and a love for nature through film. The South Yuba River Citizens League and the Wild & Scenic Film Festival are recruiting volunteers to join us for the 2022 festival. From Jan. 13-17, join hundreds of volunteers as we put on one of the largest environmental film festivals in the country. Choose one or more opportunities from five festival days and the time of day you prefer: Thursday, Jan. 13, through Monday, Jan. 17. Opportunities from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Choose from lots of opportunities including ushers, ticket takers, concessions, tech crew, shuttle drivers, setup and breakdown crew, hospitality and more.

CHILD ADVOCATES OF NEVADA COUNTY

Court appointed special advocate (next training starts Jan. 18)





Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are trained community volunteers appointed by Juvenile Court judges to speak for the best interests of children who are brought before the court for reasons of abuse or neglect. After an initial training, each CASA is supervised and supported by CASA staff and is provided with resources and guidance to aid in effective advocacy. The next training begins on Jan. 18, and runs for two evenings a week for 4 1/2 weeks until Feb. 17. Trainings will now be held in person at Child Advocates of Nevada County, 200 Providence Mine Road, Suite 210, Nevada City.

A Court Appointed Special Advocate is an official part of judicial proceedings, working alongside attorneys and social workers. By handling only one or two cases at a time, the CASA is able to thoroughly explore the history of each assigned case. The CASA talks with the child, parents, family members, neighbors, school officials, doctors and others involved in the child’s life who might have facts about the case. The CASA reviews all court facts and documents pertaining to the case. At scheduled hearings, he or she is expected to submit formal reports to the judge with recommendations for the safety, wellbeing, and permanent placement of the child. Until the case is dismissed, the CASA continues to monitor the situation to assure that the judicial and child welfare systems are moving ahead to secure a safe, permanent home for the child, and that court-ordered services are being provided. The CASA can be an invaluable resource for the judge, the child’s attorney, the social worker, and other professionals who are working together to reach the goal of a safe, loving, and permanent home for the child. Major duties and responsibilities include completing an extensive, independent review of each case; meeting face-to-face with the child a minimum of twice a month, preferably once a week for an hour or two; speaking with the child and relevant adults who might have facts about the case; reviewing appropriate records and reports; observing the child and significant others; reporting findings to the court by submitting formal reports to the judge at every scheduled hearing/review; monitoring the case following a court hearing or decision; ensuring that the judicial and child welfare systems are moving ahead to secure a safe, permanent home for the child; and ensuring that court-ordered services are provided to the child. CASA volunteers, on average, spend 10-15 hours a month on each case. Volunteers should be able to keep all client and court information confidential; communicate effectively (both orally and in writing); write court reports on a computer; communicate using email and Microsoft Word; respect and relate to people from various backgrounds; relate to families from a strength-based model, even in an apparently chaotic family environment; and maintain objectivity. Must be 21 years of age.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point