Volunteer Hub: Dec. 20-26

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

SYRCL

Wild & Scenic Film Festival volunteers

The South Yuba River Citizen’s League (SYRCL) unites the community to protect and restore the Yuba River watershed. SYRCL’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival inspires environmental activism and a love for nature through film. The South Yuba River Citizens League and the Wild & Scenic Film Festival are recruiting volunteers to join us for the 2022 festival. From Jan. 13-17, join hundreds of volunteers as we put on one of the largest environmental film festivals in the country. Choose one or more opportunities from five festival days and the time of day you prefer: Thursday, Jan. 13, through Monday, Jan. 17. Opportunities from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Choose from lots of fun opportunities including ushers, ticket takers, concessions, tech crew, shuttle drivers, setup and breakdown crew, hospitality and more.

BRIGHT FUTURES FOR YOUTH

Mentor for youth





Bright Futures for Youth is a nonprofit created in 2020 by the merger of The Friendship Club and NEO Youth Center. A Bright Futures for Youth mentor is an adult who provides friendship, guidance, encouragement and support to preteens and teenage youth. As a mentor, you join a circle of adult volunteers and staff who are dedicated to our mission and vision. Our success rate at Bright Futures for Youth is a result of a comprehensive year-round program aimed at helping empower youth so they thrive as adults. Bright Futures for Youth mentors are trained in COVID-19 protocols that guide in person one-to-one meetings, typically outdoors. For those mentors who choose to drive their youth, COVID-19 driving protocols are followed to keep both mentor and youth safe. Of course, a mentor and their youth also have the option of maintaining their relationship in a virtual format as well. The Bright Futures for Youth Mentor Program is currently year-round. All mentors are interviewed, screened and trained at the direction of Community Engagement Manager Cindy Hintz. The screening process includes a criminal background check, Social Security number verification, current driver’s license, proof of automobile insurance in the form of a copy of current declarations page, motor vehicle report check, and signing a non-disclosure agreement. Prospective volunteers should enjoy working with preteen and/or teenage youth, be flexible, tolerant, and patient. Must be willing to work collaboratively with the Bright Futures for Youth staff. Mentors and youth spend approximately 18-24 hours of one-on-one time over a four-month period of time. Mentors and youth set up their own mutually agreed upon meeting schedule, depending on availability of each party and how they choose to spend their time. You may spend more time together, if you desire. At the end of four months, both mentor and youth are surveyed about the quality of the program and experience, and it is determined at that time if both parties choose to move into a longer-term mentor relationship. This opportunity is part of Nevada County’s Better Together campaign. If you are ready to lend a hand in our community, visit Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub to search for specific volunteer opportunities addressing homelessness.

SIERRA ROOTS

Monitors and community liaisons

Sierra Roots has provided an emergency weather shelter in Nevada City for nine years. This is a life-saving program that is urgently needed during extreme weather events for one of the most vulnerable populations, the chronically homeless people in our community. Each time a weather event triggers the need to open, the Sierra Roots shelter coordinator must seek the commitment of 18 volunteers for three shifts per day. This year the shelter will operate as the joint effort of the Sierra Roots Shelter Collaboration (Sierra Roots, Nevada County, Nevada City, and the VFW Post). The shelter urgently needs volunteers to work as evening monitors, meal makers, and food servers. The main shelter venue is the Nevada City Veterans Hall, at 415 N. Pine St., Nevada City. On nights the veterans hall is not available, Seaman’s Lodge in Pioneer Park is used. This opportunity is part of Nevada County’s Better Together campaign. If you are ready to lend a hand in our community, visit Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub to search for specific volunteer opportunities addressing homelessness.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point