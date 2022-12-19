Volunteer Hub: Dec. 20-25

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

Grand Jury of Nevada County

Civil Grand Jury

Civil Grand Jurors are needed now! Volunteer for the Nevada County Civil Grand Jury and be part of the “watchdog agency” that makes sure your county government runs smoothly and tax dollars are spent wisely. The Jury is continuously recruiting. Currently jurors are needed to complete the jury year from now until the end of June 2023. In February 2023, recruiting will begin for Civil Grand Jurors to serve the jury year from July 2023-June 2024. The time commitment is 20-25 hours/week. Weekly meetings are held Tuesday through Thursday in the Grand Jury Room at the Eric Rood Administrative Center. You even earn a small stipend for every meeting attended and will be reimbursed for mileage. The Civil Grand Jury comprises a diverse mix of occupational and educational backgrounds. The jury deliberations are conducted in utmost secrecy and jurors are sworn to maintain confidentiality. The jury is especially interested in finding jurors to represent Truckee/East County. Desirable Civil Grand Juror qualifications include being in reasonably good health; be open-minded to the views of others; have an interest in community affairs; possess investigative and computer skills; and have the ability to write and edit reports. Required Prospective Civil Grand Jurors qualifications include being a citizen of the United States and 18 years or older; be a resident of the County for one year immediately before being selected; be in possession of natural faculties of ordinary intelligence, of sound judgment, and of fair character; and possess sufficient knowledge of the English language.

County of Nevada

Veteran’s Service Office Volunteer Drivers

County of Nevada meets the governmental needs for Nevada County residents. The Nevada County Veterans Services Office provides free transportation for local veterans to their scheduled VA medical appointments at the VA Outpatient Clinic in Auburn, the Mather VA Medical Center, the McClellan VA Medical Center in Sacramento, and Beale Air Force Base near Marysville. On a limited basis, the Veterans Services Office can also transport veterans to specialized medical appointments at locations outside of the VA Medical System. Volunteers are needed to drive veterans to their scheduled VA appointments in Auburn and Sacramento. The County of Nevada will provide the car. Volunteers will be needed for two days per month, one day per week preferred. Must pass a background check.

County of Nevada

Nevada County Volunteer Sheriff

Volunteers in the Sheriff’s Office offer their talents, skills, abilities, and dedication to provide services to their community. Volunteer Sheriffs are involved in many aspects of day-to-day operations and continue to be an invaluable resource to the department and the community. Areas of Volunteer Activity & Participation include annual Christmas Toy Projects; assisting the School Resource Officers; boat safety inspections; crime prevention programs; disaster preparedness; jail visitor registrations; Marine Patrol; patrol assignments; residential vacation checks; self-defense class; serving civil papers; staff service centers in Lake of the Pines and Lake Wildwood; and other community events. Volunteers are required to complete a 90-hour academy program consisting of CPR / First Aid; Departmental Organization and Structure; Driver Training; Introduction to California Penal Codes; Patrol Procedures; Radio Communications; Report Writing; Traffic Control. In addition, periodic and refresher training is provided in the areas of: Boat Safety Inspections; Civil Procedures; Emergency Preparedness; Self Defense; and Special Events.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org

Source: Connecting Point