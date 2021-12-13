Volunteer Hub: Dec. 13-19

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

NORTH STAR HISTORIC CONSERVANCY

Experienced shingle installer

The North Star House is a beautiful home built in the Arts and Crafts style on the grounds of the former North Star Mine in Grass Valley. The house was built as the home for the superintendent of the North Star Mine, Arthur De Wint Foote, and his family. It was designed by renowned architect Julia Morgan and built in 1905. The North Star House is seeking a volunteer experienced in the installation of cedar shingles needed to finish a small section of the second story south wall of the North Star House. Prospective volunteers must be comfortable and experienced working on scaffolding. In addition to shingling, tasks would also include installation of ceiling materials under the eaves of the roof, installation of wood trim around the windows, and replacement of dry rotted materials where found.

INTERFAITH FOOD MINISTRY

General volunteers





Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in western Nevada County. IFM feeds the hungry, helping to sustain good health and human dignity. IFM always welcomes more volunteers. Volunteers are needed for:

Food Distribution Team: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, or Friday. Work some or all of that time. We’d welcome more volunteers from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. to help with setup. (Drive-thru distribution hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Packing and Sorting Team: 7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday or Thursday. Work some or all of that time.

Grocery Store Drivers Team: 7 to 9 a.m., days vary. Volunteers needed seven days a week (pick up food at grocery stores and deliver to the IFM warehouse). Choose the day that’s best for you.

Holiday 2021 Schedule:

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 15 and 17. Regular food and holiday food.

3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 18. Holiday food only.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 20 and 22. Regular food and holiday food.

IFM closed on Dec. 24.

IFM open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 27, 29, 31. Regular food.

IFM requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers (school credit can be applied where possible). No need to call, just show up, we’ll provide training on the spot. IFM is located at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley. When you can, please fill out the volunteer form for our records. We are implementing strict physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures in our operation, while continuing to feed Nevada County.

FOOD BANK OF NEVADA COUNTY

General volunteers

Food Bank of Nevada County welcomes volunteers to help with a number of tasks, holiday distributions, and other events, including:

Food packing and sorting: A very important task of volunteer duties at the Food Bank is the packing and sorting of donated bulk food. This includes inspecting, cleaning, sorting, and preparation of special food boxes. This is all part of preparing donations for distribution. Food Packing volunteer days and hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Food distributions: The Food Bank has five Food Distribution Outreach Sites in Nevada County where volunteers can come to help allocate food to families and individuals in need. Volunteers also help get food to cars, clean up distribution sites, and assist with giving food away. Those interested in volunteering may fill out the volunteer application. They can then assist you in finding a distribution location and time to volunteer.

The December Holiday Distribution will be on Thursday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grass Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley.

All volunteers need to have a current volunteer application on file. The Food Bank expects individuals to report and work as scheduled. The goal of the Food Bank is to work with volunteers to make their experiences positive and rewarding. The Food Bank makes every effort to provide safe working conditions. See more at the Volunteer Hub.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point